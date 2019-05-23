Frankfurt Can't Block Real Madrid Target Luka Jovic from Exit, Says Fredi Bobic

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has conceded there's nothing the club can do to retain the services of reported Real Madrid target Luka Jovic if their star striker decides to leave this summer.

Jovic, 21, has been one of the revelations to emerge in Europe this season, but Bobic has admitted any one of him, Sebastian Haller or Ante Rebic—the club's elite front three—could leave despite their success.

Per Marca, the Frankfurt figurehead said: "We don't need to sell anyone for financial reasons. But anything can happen. We could even lose all three [forwards]. I can guarantee that the three will really enjoy playing for Eintracht, but other forces could come into play at any minute and there's nothing we can do if they decide to leave."

Those latest comments will only further encourage Real to feel they've got a great chance at landing their alleged target this summer as they go about enacting a revival under Zinedine Zidane.

There were reports earlier in May that Los Blancos have already agreed a deal to sign the Serb, whose move to Germany was made permanent midway through a two-season loan, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

Jovic (17 goals) was Eintracht's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, though 24-year-old forward Haller actually made more goal contributions with 15 goals and nine assists. Rebic, 25, has also seen his stock rocket this term, and the club would be frustrated to lose any of their attacking trio.

After a promising first season with the Eagles, Jovic looks to be the most sought-after star among their ranks. The official Bundesliga YouTube account looked back upon a breakthrough second season in Germany's top flight:

Real will have also taken notice of Jovic's form in the UEFA Europa League, where he scored 10 goals before falling out at Chelsea's hands in the semi-finals.

Eintracht were happy to offer a talent like Jovic the stage to display his potential, but they also pay the price for their discovery in that they don't have the means to keep the player when bigger powers come calling.

Bobic's comments suggest that will come to pass this summer, and he recently confirmed to broadcaster Archie Rhind-Tutt that Los Blancos were in the negotiation mix:

It seems unlikely Jovic will still be at Commerzbank-Arena come next season, but Bobic has highlighted the player's desire to leave as a key factor in the deal.