Tattoo Artist Helps Fans Honor Their Favorite NBA Players with Lifelike Tattoos

New Zealand tattoo artist Steve Butcher has become well known for his hyperrealistic pieces depicting famous athletes. His basketball fandom inspired him to specialize in the NBA.

How far would you go to honor your favorite player? Watch the video above to see some of Butcher's work.


