Examining Impact of 2018-19 All-NBA Teams on Giannis, Kemba Walker Contracts

The NBA announced its All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams on Thursday, and players such as Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant and LeBron James added to their already impressive resumes with nods.

The impact of the voting went beyond mere accolades for some players, though, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kemba Walker.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press explained Antetokounmpo is now eligible to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020 for approximately $250 million. Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out making All-NBA for two straight seasons means the MVP candidate could sign the largest contract in league history come 2020 with notable cap hits:

As for Walker and Damian Lillard, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted they are eligible for the league's super-maximum contract extension during the upcoming offseason.

The fact was not lost on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum:

It wasn't all good news for players, though, as Tim MacMahon of ESPN explained Rudy Gobert's inclusion as the third-team center over Karl-Anthony Towns means the Minnesota Timberwolves big man will not see his contract increase from $158 million to $191 million.

The Golden State Warriors will also feel the impact of Thursday's announcement:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com provided additional context and explanation for the supermax extensions, noting there are specific stipulations a player must meet to be eligible.

The player must be on the team he was with at the conclusion of his rookie contract, entering either his eighth, ninth or 10th year in the league, and either won the MVP within the last three years, won Defensive Player of the Year within the last two years or be named to an All-NBA team in the last two years.

In theory, this will allow teams to keep superstars in place before they potentially leave in free agency.

Antetokounmpo will be a headline-making test of the system since no other team will be able to sign him outside of the Bucks during 2020 free agency. He will have the chance to sign this massive deal and remain in place as a franchise icon for Milwaukee before he even becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Bontemps noted only Curry, Harden, Russell Westbrook and John Wall have signed supermax extensions to this point, although Lillard and Walker could join them this offseason following the All-NBA team announcement.

Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal will not have that opportunity after being left off.