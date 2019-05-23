Kyle Lowry Is Rewriting His Playoff History in the Eastern Conference Finals

The NBA Eastern Conference Final is now a best-of-three series with all eyes on stars Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But there is one forgotten star in this series: Kyle Lowry.

Watch the video above to find out why Howard Beck says Lowry is rewriting his playoff history against the Bucks.


