Full AEW Double or Nothing Card and Predictions for Every Match

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Participants: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isaiah Kennedy, Marq Quen, Luchasaurus, Shawn Spears and more

The latest Road to Double or Nothing revealed the AEW Championship will be decided when the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega squares off with the winner of the Casino Battle Royal. That sets up a far more interesting Battle Royal than what was already on tap.

However, it also cuts down on the number of competitors who can realistically win it.

Shawn Spears, the former Tye Dillinger in WWE, immediately jumps off the screen thanks to his name value. But it feels like it would go against type to push him right out of the gate just because he was a known Superstar.

Joey Janela is one win away from a significant, star-making breakout. "Bad Boy" is a tremendous character, and he can work numerous styles and compliments everyone he works with because of his willingness to take bumps.

With that said, it feels a bit too soon for his ascension, which brings us to Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF is a charismatic persona, a great heel in a day and age when too many are concerned with looking cool or selling merchandise. He is a throwback to that arrogant d-bag you wanted to knock out in most of the 1980s teen comedies.

All of that makes him incredibly valuable and the favorite to win the Battle Royal and go on to square off with Omega or Y2J with eyes on becoming the new AEW champion.

That is, as long as there is not a massive surprise in store for fans that could throw everything into upheaval.

Like an escapee from the asylum, perhaps...

Prediction: MJF