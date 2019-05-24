Full AEW Double or Nothing Card and Predictions for Every Match

Full AEW Double or Nothing Card and Predictions for Every MatchMay 24, 2019
The wrestling industry as we know it will change forever Saturday night as All Elite Wrestling presents its first pay-per-view extravaganza, Double or Nothing, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with streaming on Bleacher Report Live.
The event—a monumental shift in the wrestling landscape—will see some of the most recognizable stars in the business share the squared circle with fresh faces and young up-and-comers as AEW looks to establish its identity on the grandest stage many of its talents have appeared on.
Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega headline, The Young Bucks defend the AAA World Tag Team Championships, and Cody squares off with brother Dustin Rhodes in an emotional barn-burner of a bout.
Ahead of the event, find out which matches you can expect on the card and who is most likely to leave victoriously, generating some momentum for themselves as they embark on a new journey with the hottest wrestling company in the world, with these previews and predictions for Saturday's blockbuster PPV.
The Buy In: Casino Battle Royale
Participants: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isaiah Kennedy, Marq Quen, Luchasaurus, Shawn Spears and more
The latest Road to Double or Nothing revealed the AEW Championship will be decided when the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega squares off with the winner of the Casino Battle Royal. That sets up a far more interesting Battle Royal than what was already on tap.
However, it also cuts down on the number of competitors who can realistically win it.
Shawn Spears, the former Tye Dillinger in WWE, immediately jumps off the screen thanks to his name value. But it feels like it would go against type to push him right out of the gate just because he was a known Superstar.
Joey Janela is one win away from a significant, star-making breakout. "Bad Boy" is a tremendous character, and he can work numerous styles and compliments everyone he works with because of his willingness to take bumps.
With that said, it feels a bit too soon for his ascension, which brings us to Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
MJF is a charismatic persona, a great heel in a day and age when too many are concerned with looking cool or selling merchandise. He is a throwback to that arrogant d-bag you wanted to knock out in most of the 1980s teen comedies.
All of that makes him incredibly valuable and the favorite to win the Battle Royal and go on to square off with Omega or Y2J with eyes on becoming the new AEW champion.
That is, as long as there is not a massive surprise in store for fans that could throw everything into upheaval.
Like an escapee from the asylum, perhaps...
Prediction: MJF
The Buy In: Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara
The first match of the Double or Nothing pre-show, The Buy In, will see Kip Sabian battle Sammy Guevara in what could be a show-stealer right off the bat.
Both are aerial artists with the potential to wow the fans and make a mark for themselves on the the most significant stage either has competed on.
Sabian was prominently featured on the Road to Double or Nothing YouTube show produced by Cody Rhodes, so it is obvious there are plans for him to be a part of AEW's future.
Guevara is relatively established from an international standpoint. His work in AAA earned him a spot on the company's roster.
Sabian is looking for that first big win to send him into the next stratosphere, and he should get it here as AEW looks to push the young Brit.
Prediction: Sabian
The Best Friends vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
Angelico and Jack Evans were two of the later additions to the Double or Nothing card, thanks in large part to contractual issues with Lucha Underground. However, their presence ensures a high-flying, high-risk-taking match.
Trent Beretta and Chuckie T, though, are one of the more entertaining and underrated tag teams in pro wrestling. Whether they are working a show in California or teaming up for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, they can always be counted on for a strong showing.
All four competitors will likely be motivated by the stage, particularly Angelico and Evans, who have not competed under such bright lights in North America.
Trent and Chuckie T are grizzled veterans, a team that has been there, done it all and is looking to continue its run together in a new promotion.
With that said, this has the feel of a highlight match for Angelico and Evans. Expect them to leave MGM Grand Garden Arena with their arms raised in victory.
Prediction: Angelico and Evans
Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, Ryo Mizunami
There is little in the way of an established story between the six women in Saturday's big tag match—at least not stateside, that is.
Aja Kong is a legendary competitor in Japan, a total badass who has been using backfists to pummel opponents for generations. She brings name power and an element of danger to the match while simultaneously leading Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura into battle against Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Hikaru Shida.
Shida is the one to watch here.
AEW has promoted her strongly, and her signing with the promotion earned considerable buzz. She has the makings of a star from the in-ring perspective but needs exposure in the U.S. She will get it Saturday, with an impressive victory over the established Kong.
Prediction: Shida, Mizunami and Riho
SCU vs. Strong Hearts
So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky are no strangers to Cima, T-Hawk and Lindaman having just recently battled Strong Hearts in a high-profile tag team match in Japan.
On their turf, though, SCU appear poised to pick up the win and establish themselves as one of the premier acts in AEW.
A fun, energetic match should be expected. Kazarian and Sky kicked off the festivities at All In last September, and justifiably so. They are established stars, have boatloads of charisma and a way of firing up the crowd before a move has even been executed, thanks to some catchphrases that have become ingrained in the audience.
Cima is no stranger to high-profile matches and was a big "get" for AEW. His presence in this match elevates its significance and ensures SCU will not be relegated to the pregame show again, as does Daniels'.
The Fallen Angel has been there, done that and bought the t-shirt. A veteran of the industry and one of the last remnants of the star-studded indy scene that produced the likes of Daniel Bryan, Chris Hero and CM Punk, he has earned this moment and the win.
Prediction: SCU
Triple Threat Match: Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Dr. Britt Baker has been positioned as the face of the AEW women's division since Day 1. She made several appearances on The Road to Double or Nothing YouTube show and was prominently featured at the TNT Up Fronts, during which AEW's TV deal was announced.
Nyla Rose is a physical competitor who will likely get the beast booking as she bumps around her two opponents, and Kylie Rae is as fun a personality and skilled a worker as the new company's women's roster has.
But this is very much Baker's opportunity to establish herself as the queen of the division and one of the bright, young faces of AEW.
Do not be surprised if you come away with a new appreciation for Rose or Rae, but do not expect anyone but the doctor to emerge victoriously.
Prediction: Baker
AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros
At the AEW Double or Nothing press conference, The Lucha Bros' Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix brutally attacked The Young Bucks, leaving them lying following a wicked piledriver on the stage. In retribution, Matt and Nick Jackson popped up in Mexico and beat their newfound rivals for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.
Saturday in Vegas, two of the best tag teams in the world will square off with championship gold at stake.
This is a much more difficult match to predict than you would think. The Bucks are executive vice presidents of AEW and two of its founders. Common sense says they put themselves over, retain the titles on the grand stage and the feud continues.
The Bucks, though, have never been selfish performers. They have a history of putting others over for the betterment of the promotion and considering the AAA tag titles are up for grabs, this feels like the one instance where an AEW executive will not leave with the win.
Look for The Lucha Bros to win a fast-paced, aerial showcase and take the titles back to Mexico, leaving the feud open-ended in the process for another chapter very soon.
Prediction: The Lucha Bros
Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
Arguably the most emotional match on the entire Double or Nothing card will see Cody square off with brother Dustin Rhodes.
The American Nightmare has crafted All Elite Wrestling, put in the work to see it through and been the face of the promotion even before we knew it was going to be one. He has championed change and promoted an alternative, and it all comes to fruition Saturday.
If his sibling has anything to do with it, though, it will be a disappointing night for Cody inside the squared circle.
The older Rhodes takes exception to the idea he no longer has what it takes to be relevant. He has vowed to silence his critics, prove Cody wrong and show the world he is still a valuable wrestler in today's industry.
Saturday, in the historic MGM Grand Garden Arena, Cody will look to end Dustin's journey in the industry with a convincing win in a match Vince McMahon and WWE once denied its fans.
Expect a story-driven bout that invokes tears from its competitors but ends decisively and with the EVP of AEW's arm raised in victory.
Prediction: Cody
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega tore the house down at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018, delivering an instant classic that may have seen The Best Bout Machine pick up the win but really settling nothing between them.
Fast forward to the Double or Nothing press conference, when Omega's big signing with the company was interrupted by Jericho, who sauntered to the stage and slapped the franchise star of AEW. A melee ignited and the two were ultimately pulled apart.
And suddenly, AEW had its Vegas main event.
Since then, Jericho has demanded a thank you from AEW officials, claiming to be the reason behind the momentum AEW has established ahead of Double or Nothing. He has also been working on a new maneuver entitled The Judas Effect, a spinning elbow that will stun or down Omega if executed.
And on top of it all, AEW has announced that the victor in Saturday's marquee match will meet the winner of the Casino Battle Royal to crown the first world champion.
The stakes are high, the excitement level is off the charts, and the result will be a proper main event match that settles the dispute and sets one man up to make history.
That man will be Omega, barring any massive surprises or story twists.
Prediction: Omega