D.J. Smith Hired as Senators Head Coach After Team Fired Guy Boucher

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 20: Exterior view of Scotiabank Place during daylight, with the team logo in the foreground, prior of start of an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets, on October 20, 2011 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have found their next head coach, hiring former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant D.J. Smith. 

Per an official announcement from the team, Smith agreed to a three-year deal Thursday. 

The Senators fired Guy Boucher on March 1 and finished the season with Marc Crawford as their interim coach. 

Smith is taking over the franchise after its worst campaign in 23 years. Ottawa's 64 points were its sixth-fewest in 26 NHL seasons and fewest in an 82-game season since 1995-96. The team has missed the playoffs in each of the past two years. 

Prior to being hired by the Senators, Smith spent four seasons as a Maple Leafs assistant under Mike Babcock. The 42-year-old has three years of head coaching experience with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League. 

Smith won 135 games and made three playoff appearances, including winning the Memorial Cup title during the 2014-15 season, with the Generals. 

