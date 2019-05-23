Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Says He Would 'Love' to Play in MLS in Future

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has said he would be open to playing in Major League Soccer later in his career.

Sterling has enjoyed a tremendous rise in recent seasons, helping his team become the dominant force in English football.

The 24-year-old has also emerged as a leading voice in the fight against racism and discrimination in the game.

At the end of another silver-laden campaign, Sterling opened up on his future plans to the Wall Street Journal (h/t Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC) and spoke of a desire to play in the United States one day:

"English football has grown massively over here. It wasn't like that in the past, and it'll continue to get bigger.

"I was surprised even just popping out to the shops and being recognised by one or two people. I didn't expect that over here. This is a country I would, one day, love to be able to come to. Your weather is a lot better than ours. Hopefully one day I can have my family over here."

Sterling helped City win a historic domestic treble in 2018-19 and was on hand to score twice in their 6-0 thumping of Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday:

For the England international, it was a standout individual campaign, as he was named as the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year.

Squawka Football summed up just how productive he has been this season:

Under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, Sterling has made massive strides as a footballer.

While his talent was showcased in flashes earlier in the campaign, he's now becoming a difference-maker week after week for City. Sterling not only terrifies defenders with his blistering speed and tight control, he gets into dangerous areas to finish chances.

Sterling has also spoken candidly about racism in football over the course of the season. In the same interview, he discussed the strides he wants to take in the summer alongside various key organisations in English football to combat discrimination:

There have been a number of high-profile players who have made moves to MLS later in their careers. In addition to the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Kaka, Sterling's former Liverpool and England team-mate Steven Gerrard spent the final years of his playing days with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

However, a move to the United States surely remains a long way off for one of European football's most effective forwards. In November, Sterling extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023, and the Premier League champions will be hoping the best years of his career are still to come.