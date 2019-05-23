Pep Guardiola, Juventus Rumours 'Unfounded' Says Manchester City Board Member

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi has described speculation linking the club's manager Pep Guardiola with a move to Juventus as "unfounded."

The Italian champions will be on the hunt for a new boss this summer after coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed he will leave at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Guardiola is one of a number of names linked with the post.

Speaking to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports), Galassi said there is little truth to the rumours the City boss may be on his way to Turin:

"I want to clarify what has been reported in the last few days and confirm what Guardiola said last week during the press conference.

"He wants to stay at Manchester City. Besides, a club like Juventus would not have allowed such a news to come out like this. Man City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

"This rumour is unfounded. It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay."

Guardiola was linked with the Serie A side in March and dismissed the reports, per BBC Sport. When asked about his future ahead of the FA Cup final on May 18, he said: "I'm not going to go to Juventus, I'm not going to move to Italy."

Sam Lee of Goal also reported Guardiola isn't likely to be on the move:

It would be a big surprise if City lose their manager this summer, especially since Guardiola is contracted to the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 48-year-old has built a juggernaut at the Etihad Stadium. City romped to the 2017-18 Premier League title with a record 100-point total, and in 2018-19, they became the first team in the history of the men's game to complete a domestic treble in England.

It was a haul rounded off by an emphatic 6-0 win over Watford at Wembley in the FA Cup final, with Guardiola's side showcasing the intensity and quality his teams have become renowned for:

The trio of prizes added to the legacy Guardiola has built as a manager:

Juventus have won eight titles in succession in Italy and have the gravitas to attract an elite successor to Allegri.

Although they've fallen short in the UEFA Champions League in recent years, the money being spent by the club in previous windows suggests they are ambitious about challenging in European competition. After all, they pulled off a huge coup in bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer.

Getting Guardiola would arguably be an even bigger surprise, especially because he will surely be keen to win the Champions League with the Manchester outfit before moving on. At the moment, all the signs point to the Catalan being in the City dugout again next term.