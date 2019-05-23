Scott Boras: Carter Stewart Signed in Japan over Lack of 'Value' in MLB System

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves selected pitcher Carter Stewart with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, but he will reportedly play in Japan before ever lacing it up in Major League Baseball.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the 19-year-old Stewart has signed a six-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Pacific League in Japan. The deal will pay him nearly $6 million in guarantees, but it could triple depending on whether he hits performance incentives.

"Carter has a unique set of circumstances that placed him in position where MLB placed a detriment upon him," agent Scott Boras said. "There are only a few draft picks in this decade that are worth this consideration and treatment. But the blithe he suffered in the draft really created a scenario where the Japanese alternative is almost a necessity. He had no opportunity to get true value in the American system."

