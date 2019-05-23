Football Recruit Joshua Ancrum Killed in Shooting After Dispute over Video Game

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Football recruit Joshua Ancrum died on Tuesday at the age of 17 after a friend shot him during an argument about a video game.

Peter Burke of Local 10 News reported Ancrum was at his friend's house when the argument started. Miami Gardens police officer Carolyn Frazer confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

It wasn't confirmed if the boy will be tried as an adult.

"What mother wants to bury their son?" Ancrum's mother, Lisa Alvarez, said. "It's supposed to be the other way around."

Ancrum was a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and played for the South Florida Express 7v7 squad. The team started a GoFundMe page to help Ancrum's family pay for funeral expenses.

According to Cam Smith and Tom Schad of USA Today, Ancrum had received scholarship offers from South Florida, Florida International, Southern Miss and Bowling Green and was expected to receive more after he fared well during The Opening.