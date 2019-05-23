Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Dolph Ziggler, Super ShowDown and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of Money in the Bank, and with Super ShowDown right around the corner, the WWE rumor mill has churned out its fair share of interesting reports involving some of the most recognizable stars on the roster.

Dolph Ziggler returned to SmackDown Live Tuesday night and announced a WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston in Saudi Arabia on June 7. Is that a one-off or is The Showoff back to cause some chaos in the title picture for good?

There are a number of Superstars who will not be heading to Saudi Arabia for the event out of protest. Who was the latest to join the ever-growing list?

And what is the deal with Charlotte Flair and her gaggle of championship reigns?

Find out the answer to those questions with this look at the week's backstage rumors and reports.