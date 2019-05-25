Indy 500 Lineup 2019: Starting Grid and Viewing Info for IndyCar's Top Race

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The highlight of the IndyCar season will take place on Sunday when the best drivers in the sport seek to emerge victorious in the Indy 500.

After a thrilling qualifying weekend that saw two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso fail to secure a spot in the race, it will be Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud that leads off the 33-strong field.

The Frenchman was the winner at the Indianapolis Grand Prix last time out and is clearly carrying excellent form into the race. However, he has some quality racers in close proximity on the grid, including Ed Carpenter for his eponymous team, as well as his team-mate Spencer Pigot.

Here is how the grid is shaping up for Sunday's race, plus the key viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

Indy 500 Fast Nine (all times in mph)

Row 1

1. No. 22 Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 229.992

2. No. 20 Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 229.889

3. No. 21 Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 229.826

Row 2

4. No. 63, Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 229.646

5. No. 88, Colton Herta, Honda, 229.086

6. No. 12, Will Power, Chevrolet, 228.645

Row 3

7. No. 18, Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 228.621

8. No. 2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 228.396

9. No. 27, Alexander Rossi, Honda, 228.247

For the grid in full visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website.

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 11:45 a.m. (CT), 12:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC coverage begins at 10 a.m. (CT)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

The IndyCar Twitter account provided the following breakdown of the drivers involved in Sunday's event:

For IndyCar racers, the 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the pinnacle of the sport. Given the mental resilience, focus and skill that's required to win this race, it's not a shock that victories in this event are so cherished.

In Sunday's field, there will be seven men who have experienced that feeling, although Pagenaud will be looking to achieve it for the first time.

The Frenchman backed up a solid week of practice with an exemplary performance in the Fast Nine on Sunday, as he seeks to secure back-to-back wins in the 2019 season.

Here is the moment he earned a win at the previous Grand Prix:

Grabbing pole position was historic for Pagenaud, too, as he became the first Frenchman in a century to be first on the grid.

There are plenty of competitors with the quality to hunt Pagenaud down, with his Penske team-mate Will Power in sixth. The Australian took the chequered flag in the race a year ago, but he is chasing his first win of the 2019 season.

Overall, it's been an unpredictable term in IndyCar, with each of the five races so far yielding different winners. Josef Newgarden is eight points clear of Scott Dixon at the top of the pile; they start in sixth and 18th, respectively.

In fifth, 19-year-old Colton Herta is hoping to become the youngest-ever Indy 500 winner, and he spoke about the challenge ahead with The Athletic:

Given the chaos that usually follows the start and the duration of the event, the Indy 500 is one of the most unpredictable motorsport events in the world.

As the event creeps closer into view, Pagenaud will be feeling good about his chances. He finished sixth last year after starting in second on the grid and appears to be in better form coming into the 2019 race. If the 2016 IndyCar champion can get a clean start, he'll be a tough man to reel in later on.