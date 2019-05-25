Indy 500 2019: Start Time, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Frenchman Simon Pagenaud will start on pole for the legendary 200-lap race, but there is no room for two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who failed to qualify.

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is the current standings leader in the 2019 IndyCar Series and will start eighth on the grid.

Date: Sunday, May 26

Start Time: 12:45 p.m ET, 5:45 p.m. BST



TV: NBC (U.S. only)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Grid (via IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com):



It doesn't get much bigger in motorsports than the Indy 500.

The only race that can rival it is the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, which is also taking place on Sunday.

Will Power was the 2018 winner of the Indy 500, and he starts sixth on the grid this year while also sitting sixth in the points standings.

Pagenaud clocked an average time of 229.992 mph to give Penske its first Indy 500 pole for seven years.

He is in fine form having claimed four top-10 finishes from five races this season, including his victory at the IndyCar Grand Prix last time out.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The victories have been shared around so far in 2019, with Pagenaud, Newgarden, Colton Herta, Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi all claiming one each.

Power's best finish so far this season was third place in the opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida, back in March.

The 2014 IndyCar Series champion is among the favourites to prevail on Sunday, as is five-time champion Scott Dixon, who won the Indy 500 from pole back in 2008.

Helio Castroneves then repeated the trick in 2009, but no driver since has gone on to win after starting at the front of the grid in the Indy 500.

Pagenaud will be looking to break that run on Sunday as he looks to claim victory in the biggest race of the season.