Raheem Sterling 'The Perfect Role Model,' Says Shaun Wright-Phillips

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has hailed Raheem Sterling as "the perfect role model" after his remarkable 2018-19 campaign on and off the pitch.

Sterling, 24, played a key role as City successfully defended the Premier League title, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists. He also netted twice in Saturday's FA Cup final, as the Sky Blues completed a remarkable domestic treble.

He also established himself as one of the leading lights in football's fight against racism:

As a result, Sterling has deservedly received widespread praise for his work on and off the pitch.

And Wright-Phillips has hailed the England international and highlighted he is still a young man when speaking to AmericanGambler.com (h/t Goal):

"I've been very impressed with Sterling this year, both on and off the pitch, and he has shown that he is the perfect role model for a new kid coming through. He has seen what it takes, he has gone and done it and dealt with the bad stuff that has come with it, that he never even had a say in.

"People forget that Sterling is still young, in footballing terms he's still a baby. He's meant to be learning, but he's dealing with things that a more experienced pro should be dealing with, and doing it perfectly. He's answered everything in the right way by letting his football do the talking. It's very powerful what he has done."

Sterling moved to City from Liverpool in a £49 million deal in 2015. At the time, despite the potential he had shown at Anfield, the signing was seen as something of a risk.

However, in the past two seasons, as City have become English football's dominant force under manager Pep Guardiola, Sterling has established himself as one of the world's best players.

Since the start of 2017-18, he has 35 goals and 21 assists in 67 Premier League appearances:

Sterling has also been a key player for England in 2018-19, netting his first international hat-trick against Czech Republic in March.

City's only disappointment this season was being knocked out the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Tottenham Hotspur.

Sterling's domestic season is over, but he should be back in action for England when they face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on June 6.