Jorginho Would Be 'Surprised' If 'Relaxed' Maurizio Sarri Left Chelsea in Summer

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho said he would be "surprised" if manager Maurizio Sarri were to leave the club this summer.

The Italian coach spent much of the season under pressure at Stamford Bridge, and he is also among the names linked with the impending vacancy at Juventus when Massimiliano Allegri leaves this summer.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Napoli to Chelsea, and when asked if he might go with him again if the boss leaves, he told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"I have four years on my contract with Chelsea.

"I'd be surprised he did leave, because we are third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, we're in the Europa League Final and reached the Carabao Cup Final.

"It has been a positive season. Sarri is relaxed, even more so now than in other stages of the campaign."

It has been a turbulent first campaign for Sarri in England, as he has struggled to implement the attractive attacking philosophy that made his Napoli side one of the most entertaining teams in Europe.

The team scored 63 goals in the Premier League, their lowest tally in the top six.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella put their struggles in front of goal in further context:

There were some low points, too. They suffered four defeats between January 19 and February 18, including a 4-0 thrashing by Bournemouth and a 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City.

However, as The Telegraph's Matt Law and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey observed, the campaign has been relatively successful overall:

Not including the Community Shield, Chelsea also opened the season unbeaten and did not suffer their first defeat until November 24.

The Blues' campaign will be even more successful if they beat Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29.

Sarri does not want that game to be the deciding factor in whether he's kept on by the club, though:

Capping the season with a piece of major silverware will cast the campaign in a much more positive light, but there's plenty of promise to be taken from a third-placed finish and two finals, even if neither are won.

Catching Liverpool and Manchester City will be difficult, particularly when Chelsea face a two-window transfer ban and Eden Hazard is expected to leave, but for now there's little reason not to give Sarri more time.