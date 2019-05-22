WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston usually recaps NXT every week, but he is in Las Vegas this week for AEW: Double or Nothing, so I will be filling in for him for the May 22 episode.

WWE's developmental system has TakeOver 25 coming up on June 1, so most of this week's show was dedicated to building up the big event.

William Regal kicked off the show by announcing a Fatal 4-Way ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships after The Viking Raiders relinquished the belts last week.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will be one of the teams, and with Adam Cole already set to challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT title, The Undisputed Era might leave with a lot of gold.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of NXT.