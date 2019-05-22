Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Contract Talks 'Going Well'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks across the field after an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are "going well" as the quarterback is scheduled to enter the final year of his rookie deal. 

"I'd generally say going well," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it."

