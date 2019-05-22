Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Contract Talks 'Going Well'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are "going well" as the quarterback is scheduled to enter the final year of his rookie deal.

"I'd generally say going well," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.