Tyrann Mathieu's Lawyer: Multiple Family Members Involved in Extortion Scheme

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans stretches before the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

A lawyer for Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu released a statement Wednesday saying multiple family members were involved in the alleged scheme to extort money from him.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum's statement read (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk):

"Mr. Mathieu contacted me at the direction of his rep, Denise White, to advise and assist him as he was being victimized by malevolent family members. Once Mr. Mathieu decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander and extortion in their quest to gain financially. Their slanderous comments are wholly without merit and were designed to be outrageous enough to secure their outrageous demand of $25 million. Mr. Mathieu is a victim of an unscrupulous shakedown. He is a victim of a crime which he reported to the authorities and the authorities took immediate action. He simply refused to compromise his integrity and cow tow to this criminal conduct."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

