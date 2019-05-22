Tyrann Mathieu's Lawyer: Multiple Family Members Involved in Extortion Scheme

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A lawyer for Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu released a statement Wednesday saying multiple family members were involved in the alleged scheme to extort money from him.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum's statement read (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk):



"Mr. Mathieu contacted me at the direction of his rep, Denise White, to advise and assist him as he was being victimized by malevolent family members. Once Mr. Mathieu decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander and extortion in their quest to gain financially. Their slanderous comments are wholly without merit and were designed to be outrageous enough to secure their outrageous demand of $25 million. Mr. Mathieu is a victim of an unscrupulous shakedown. He is a victim of a crime which he reported to the authorities and the authorities took immediate action. He simply refused to compromise his integrity and cow tow to this criminal conduct."

