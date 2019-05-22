NCAA Says Notices of Allegations 'Will Be Coming' Amid FBI Bribery Investigation

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Lennon, the NCAA's vice president of Division I governance, confirmed notices of allegations "will be coming" in connection with the FBI's investigation into corruption throughout college basketball.

Lennon shed light on the situation during a meeting of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, per ESPN's Heather Dinich:



"You don't get in the way of a federal investigation. Activity was going on during that span that was within our purview, but now that the court cases are done, now we're in a position where you're likely to see notices of allegations going to institutions that have violated NCAA rules, etc. I think you can anticipate notices of allegations will be coming."

Dinich noted the NCAA has looked into Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina State and Louisville in the wake of the FBI trials in connection to the case.

Last October, a jury found James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach first reported in September 2017 the FBI had made 10 arrests as part of its investigation. Gatto, Code and Dawkins were alleged to be part of a scheme that would funnel money to the families of star recruits in order for them to join Adidas-sponsored schools. After the player left college and turned pro, he would then hire specified financial advisers to handle their money.

Louisville fired head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich after it became clear the FBI was looking into the Cardinals.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller remains at his post despite Schlabach reporting in February 2018 the FBI had wiretaps in which Miller spoke with Dawkins about arranging a $100,000 payment to secure Deandre Ayton's commitment.

Miller denied the allegations shortly thereafter.

LSU suspended head coach Will Wade in March after Yahoo Sports reported he was allegedly on a wiretap having a similar discussion with Dawkins. The Tigers reinstated Wade a little over a month later, with athletic director Joe Alleva saying Wade had so far satisfied the school's desire to understand his role in the matter.

Lennon explained the NCAA has had a hard time completing its inquiry because some of the people involved in the FBI's corruption probe operated outside of the NCAA's jurisdiction and thus weren't compelled to speak with the organization.