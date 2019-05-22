Video: Josh Hart Says If Lakers Draft a Guard He'll 'Bust His Ass'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers draft a guard with the No. 4 overall pick in June's draft, that guard will have an instant rival in teammate Josh Hart.

The Lakers guard appeared on The No Chill Podcast with Gilbert Arenas and said he'll "bust his ass."

"We got a top-four pick. If we draft a guard or something, I'm not gonna be like 'aww man.' I'm just gonna go bust this little dude's spot. You know what I mean? Bust his ass," Hart said.

Hart also seemed to take issue with the NBA's analytics movement, calling out people who don't play basketball telling him how to play the game.

"We got people who never hooped before doing all the analytics and bulls--t. They never hooped before. Trying to tell us what to do. Like, we've trained our whole life. We're adults. We try to be professional about it...bust our ass, work out, do all that. You telling me that this dude that's 45 that never played, doesn't have an athletic bone in his body, gonna tell me how to play basketball?"

Hart doubled down on the latter point on Twitter:

It's worth noting: Lakers coach Frank Vogel never played basketball higher than the Division III level and was a student manager at Kentucky.

He is also 45 years old.

That's...a bit awkward.

As for Hart himself, he may have to put in some work this summer if he's going to be busting any asses. After a promising rookie season, the Villanova product stagnated or regressed in nearly every category—particularly with his shooting percentages.

Perhaps the idea of a young star coming in and taking his place will be enough for Hart to take his game to the next level.