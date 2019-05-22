Braun Strowman on Potential Undertaker Match: 'I Can Put Him out to Pasture'

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Braun Strowman laid the groundwork for a potential feud with The Undertaker, asserting he'd be the guy to finally retire The Deadman.

"Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge," Strowman said to Express Sport's Konstantinos Lianos. "I don't know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show."

On the Sept. 4, 2017, edition of Raw, Strowman beat The Big Show in a cage match. Although The Big Show returned to the ring briefly last fall, the match had the feel of a last hurrah for the former world champion.

Strowman would be a fitting wrestler to end The Undertaker's in-ring career.

For years, WWE has pitted 'Taker against larger-than-life figures such as Yokozuna, Kane, Giant Gonzalez, The Great Khali and Brock Lesnar. Strowman would certainly fall into that category.

Beating The Undertaker on a big stage would also be the kind of moment that finally propels Strowman to the summit of WWE. A year or two ago, his ascendancy seemed assured. Instead, his progress has largely stagnated—to the extent he feuded with Colin Jost and Michael Che heading into WrestleMania 35.

If The Undertaker lost to Strowman in his final match, then it would signal The Monster Among Men is truly an established top star in WWE.