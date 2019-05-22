Brock Lesnar Rumor, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens Update, More in WWE Roundup

JP Yim/Getty Images

Lesnar Reportedly Gone Until SummerSlam Build After Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to take a break from television after competing at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Lesnar likely won't be back until around the time of SummerSlam in August to build toward his match for that event.

Meltzer added that Lesnar is expected to announce on Monday's episode of Raw that he is cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown on June 7.

Lesnar was a surprise participant in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view, which means he has the right to compete for a world title at any time.

The Beast Incarnate teased cashing in on either Rollins or Kingston during Raw on Monday, but with Kingston vs. Ziggler occurring at Super ShowDown, Lesnar will almost certainly be Rollins' opponent in Saudi Arabia.

It isn't yet clear who Lesnar might face at SummerSlam, but if he beats Rollins for the Universal title at Super ShowDown, another match between them is a possibility.

Bryan and Owens Reportedly Opt Against Wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Both Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens have reportedly decided against competing at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 7.

According to Meltzer (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Bryan is sitting out his second Saudi Arabia show in a row after previously declining to work WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

While Bryan did take part in the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah in April 2018, Meltzer reported that he did not want to wrestle at Crown Jewel due, in part, to learning that Sami Zayn was not welcomed into Saudi Arabia to work the Greatest Royal Rumble because of his Syrian ancestry.

Fightful (h/t Giri) was the first to report that Owens was following Bryan's lead in not working Super ShowDown either. KO has long been close friends with Zayn.

Per Meltzer, WWE brought in Dolph Ziggler as a late replacement for Owens to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown.

After being gone from WWE for four months, Ziggler returned on Tuesday's SmackDown Live and viciously attacked Kingston. Later, he said that he felt he deserved to be WWE champion over Kingston.

Kingston retained the WWE title with a win over Owens, and his match against Ziggler will mark his second major title defense on pay-per-view since beating Bryan for the title at WrestleMania 35.

With Bryan not working Super ShowDown, it likely means that the SmackDown Tag Team Championships he co-holds with Rowan will not be on the line at the show either.

Cody's Bash at the Beach Trademark Denied

Cody Rhodes' initial attempt to trademark "Bash at the Beach" was refused by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to Middleton.

Rhodes also attempted to trademark his late father's wrestling name, "Dusty Rhodes," but it was refused due to its similarity to "Dustin Rhodes," which is the name trademarked by Rhodes' brother, former WWE Superstar Goldust.

Among the applications filed by Rhodes that were accepted are "Bunkhouse Stampede," "BattleBowl," "The American Nightmare," "The American Dream" and "The Prince of Wrestling.'

With regard to Bash at the Beach, Rhodes may have been refused since WWE has a trademark for "The Bash," which is the name of a pay-per-view it held in 2009.

From 1994-2000, WCW held a pay-per-view called Bash at the Beach every year. At the 1996 edition, Hulk Hogan turned heel by joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, thus forming the New World Order.

Rhodes' trademark attempt suggests that he may have been trying to revive Bash at the Beach as a pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling, although it doesn't initially look as though that will happen.

The immediate focus for Rhodes and AEW is on Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

