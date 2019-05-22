Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Henrik Mkhitaryan's UEL Final Absence Is Motivation

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla Poltava at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Henrik Mkhitaryan's absence in the UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea will provide the team with added motivation to win the trophy and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. 

Per James Olley of the London Evening Standard, the Gabon international said he understands his team-mate's decision, even if it is a shame he won't join them in Baku for the final on Saturday: "We know it is a big shame but we respect his decision. It is not easy for him to go there because of political problems. It is a big shame but now we have one more motivation to win. Everybody here wants to be back in the Champions League. That’s been the target since the beginning of the season."

Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) and Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny attend a training session at Arsenal's London Colney training centre in St. Albans on May 21, 2019 ahead of their Europa League final football match again
OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Arsenal released a statement on Tuesday, confirming the Armenia international has chosen not to travel to the capital of Azerbaijan. The two nations are involved in a conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory, and there are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Per Olley, UEFA have stated there would be extra security in place for Mkhitaryan, but he chose not to take the risk. He also skipped out on the Gunners' match against Qarabag in Baku in October.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United star said it "hurt" to take the decision:

The Azerbaijan FA's general secretary Elkhan Mammadov had previously guaranteed Mkhitaryan's safety, saying preparations for such an event started before Arsenal qualified for the final, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph.

Mkhitaryan's absence has led to some calls the two Premier League clubs should boycott the final:

The 30-year-old was a rotation player for the Gunners in Europe, coming off the bench in both semi-final legs against Valencia. In 11 total appearances in the competition, he provided three assists.

He had one of his best performances of the season against Chelsea, however, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 3-2 Premier League loss in August.

The Gunners finished the Premier League campaign in fifth place, missing out on a Champions League ticket. They can still qualify for Europe's top club competition by beating the Blues in the final, however. Chelsea have already qualified, courtesy of a third-place finish in the domestic league.

