Maurizio Sarri Will Discuss Future with Chelsea After Europa League Final

Maurizio Sarri Will Discuss Future with Chelsea After Europa League FinalMay 22, 2019
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future at the club after the Blues' UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on 29 May.
There has been speculation the Italian could leave Stamford Bridge after just one season in charge, but he told reporters on Wednesday he needs to focus on playing matters first.
"My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think only about the final at this moment. I have two years of contract here, so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.
"I have to speak with my club first of all after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me or not. That is it. I have two more years of contract. As I've said before, I'm very happy to stay in the Premier League, the most important championship in the world at the moment.
"It's very exciting to be here, and Chelsea are one of the most important clubs in the Premier League. So I'm really very happy. But we have to discuss about the situation. That's normal. At the end of every season, you have to discuss the situation with the club."
Sarri also appeared frustrated by suggestions that his job could be dependent on Chelsea beating Arsenal in the final in Baku, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri doesn't think he should be judged on the the EL final: "If the situation is like this I want to go immediately. You cannot... 10 months of work, and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It's not right. You're either happy about my work or you're not happy.” #cfc
The Italian has guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and also into the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League. He says he deserves to stay at Stamford Bridge, per Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri thinks he should be allowed to stay: "This season is a good season, of course, if we win the Europa League it will become a wonderful season. I think this group deserves to continue to try to improve more." #CFC
Sarri also offered injury updates on some key Chelsea players ahead of the final:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
🚑 Kante 🚑 Rudiger 🚑 Hudson-Odoi Maurizio Sarri has the latest on his injury list ahead of the Europa League Final v Arsenal https://t.co/Zo4sF3qyze
The 60-year-old has endured a turbulent season at Chelsea since joining from Napoli in summer 2018, and his position as manager of the club has come under scrutiny.
Supporters have become frustrated with the team's style of play and have been vocal throughout the season in their calls for him to be sacked.
Sarri has been linked with a number of clubs, including Juventus, and Chelsea are prepared to let him leave if they receive adequate compensation, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph:
B/R Football @brfootball
Chelsea will allow Maurizio Sarri to leave for Juventus if they pay £5m in compensation, according to @TelegraphSport https://t.co/EZd2rcSqIn
Yet Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who was brought to the club by Sarri from Napoli, has said he would be "surprised" if the manager left in the summer in an interview with Sky Sport (h/t Football Italia).
Serie A side AC Milan are also interested in making a move for Sarri if he loses his job in west London, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia). Meanwhile, Roma have also been linked with Sarri as they search for a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, according to Law.
The outcome of the Europa League final may well have a bearing on Sarri's future at Chelsea, which is far from secure despite results on the pitch. Yet if the Italian is relieved of his duties at the club it looks likely his availability will alert a number of clubs.
