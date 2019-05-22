Maurizio Sarri Will Discuss Future with Chelsea After Europa League Final

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future at the club after the Blues' UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on 29 May.

There has been speculation the Italian could leave Stamford Bridge after just one season in charge, but he told reporters on Wednesday he needs to focus on playing matters first.

"My future is Wednesday, I think. I need to think only about the final at this moment. I have two years of contract here, so I have no contact with other clubs at the moment.

"I have to speak with my club first of all after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me or not. That is it. I have two more years of contract. As I've said before, I'm very happy to stay in the Premier League, the most important championship in the world at the moment.

"It's very exciting to be here, and Chelsea are one of the most important clubs in the Premier League. So I'm really very happy. But we have to discuss about the situation. That's normal. At the end of every season, you have to discuss the situation with the club."

Sarri also appeared frustrated by suggestions that his job could be dependent on Chelsea beating Arsenal in the final in Baku, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The Italian has guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and also into the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League. He says he deserves to stay at Stamford Bridge, per Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard:

Sarri also offered injury updates on some key Chelsea players ahead of the final:

The 60-year-old has endured a turbulent season at Chelsea since joining from Napoli in summer 2018, and his position as manager of the club has come under scrutiny.

Supporters have become frustrated with the team's style of play and have been vocal throughout the season in their calls for him to be sacked.

Sarri has been linked with a number of clubs, including Juventus, and Chelsea are prepared to let him leave if they receive adequate compensation, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph:

Yet Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who was brought to the club by Sarri from Napoli, has said he would be "surprised" if the manager left in the summer in an interview with Sky Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Serie A side AC Milan are also interested in making a move for Sarri if he loses his job in west London, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia). Meanwhile, Roma have also been linked with Sarri as they search for a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, according to Law.

The outcome of the Europa League final may well have a bearing on Sarri's future at Chelsea, which is far from secure despite results on the pitch. Yet if the Italian is relieved of his duties at the club it looks likely his availability will alert a number of clubs.