WWE Legend Ric Flair Leaves Hospital After Surgery; Sends Message to Fans

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair was discharged from the hospital Wednesday following a one-week stay.

After a slight delay, Flair underwent a successful surgical procedure Monday. According to TMZ Sports, Flair had been dealing with heart issues in recent months and had undergone several procedures prior to Monday's operation.

Flair tweeted about his condition after getting released Wednesday:

As seen in the following photo posted by TMZ, the 70-year-old Flair had a smile on his face as he left the hospital in a wheelchair Wednesday:

TMZ initially reported that Flair was dealing with a "very serious" medical scare, but his son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, later downplayed the report.

Thompson told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Flair's condition was "not as grave or serious" as TMZ's report suggested. Thompson added that Flair was undergoing a planned procedure.

The goal of the procedure was for Flair to be able to attend his roast at Starrcast in Las Vegas this weekend, but he was forced to pull out of the event.

In 2017, Flair was in a medically induced coma for 11 days to treat a ruptured intestine. He later wrote that doctors gave him only a 20 percent chance to live at the time.

Following his release from the hospital, the 16-time world champion is set to recover from his procedure at home.