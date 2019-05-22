Giannis Antetokounmpo's Former Agent Rips Drake's 'Disrespectful' Playoff Antics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's former agent spoke out Wednesday against Drake's antics during Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Georgios Dimitropoulos—previously Antetokounmpo's European agent and now the senior director for Octagon Basketball Europe—tweeted the following regarding Drake:

Drake is usually in the thick of things at Raptors games. That was especially true during Toronto's victories over Milwaukee in Games 3 and 4, which evened the series at 2-2 after the Bucks won the first two games at home.

The popular rapper sits next to the Raptors bench and often fraternizes with players. He even touched Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during Game 4.

Drake, who is the Raptors' global ambassador, appeared to heckle Giannis on multiple occasions, and he could be seen laughing at Antetokounmpo's struggles at the free-throw line. The Greek Freak went 6-of-10 from the charity stripe in Game 4 and air-balled a free throw for the second consecutive game.

After finishing with just 12 points in Milwaukee's double-overtime loss in Game 3, Giannis registered 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 120-102 Game 4 defeat.

The series is set to swing back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Thursday and will return to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday, meaning Drake will have at least one more opportunity to cheer on the Raptors live.