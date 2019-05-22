Former UCLA Football Coach Terry Donahue Diagnosed with Cancer

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former UCLA Bruins football coach Terry Donahue has been diagnosed with cancer and is beginning chemotherapy after undergoing surgery on Friday, according to a press release from UCLA.

Donahue, 74, spent 20 seasons (1976-95) as UCLA's head coach, going 151-74-8 during his time at the school. He led the Bruins to 13 bowl games (winning eight), five Pac-10 titles and finished ranked in the top 10 on five separate occasions.

Between 1982-88 he won an impressive seven straight bowl games, including three Rose Bowls.

He also guided some of the best players in program history, including Troy Aikman, Kenny Easley, Jonathan Ogden, Ken Norton, Jr. and Jerry Robinson.



Donahue also played his college ball at UCLA as a defensive tackle. He spent five years on the team's staff, including two under Dick Vermeil, before being named the head coach.

Donahue then served as the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel from 1999-00 and was the general manager from 2001-05. The Niners went 35-45 under his guidance, though they did win a division title and make two playoff appearances.