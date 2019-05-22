Ja Morant Coy on If He's Better Than Zion; 'Happy to Go Anywhere' Amid Rumors

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Former Murray State guard Ja Morant isn't concerned about where he will land in the 2019 NBA draft on June 20.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday, Morant said the following when asked if his mindset is focused on going to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 2 overall: "My mind is actually...the draft is a month away, and I still have a month to get better and be the best player I can be. ... I'll be happy to go anywhere."

With Duke's Zion Williamson likely to go first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported last week that the Grizzlies have "told interested parties" that they intend to take Morant second.

If the draft holds true to form, Morant will either learn alongside or take over for veteran point guard Mike Conley in Memphis.

Morant was also asked if he is the best player in this year's draft, and while he expressed confidence, he didn't do so at the expense of any of his peers: "I'm not gonna talk too much on myself, but I feel like I'm one of the top players."

Morant put up huge numbers as a sophomore at Murray State last season, averaging 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He became the first Division I player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per contest in a season since assists became an official stat in 1983-84.

The Dalzell, South Carolina, native also helped the Racers upset No. 5-seeded Marquette in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament with a 17-point, 16-assist, 11-rebound triple-double.

Morant has often been compared to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook due to their similarities in possessing all-around skill sets.

When asked about the comparisons on Get Up!, Morant acknowledged that Westbrook is his favorite player but added, "I just want to be Ja."

Being Ja helped him become one of the top players in a draft class that could produce three top-tier NBA stars between himself, Williamson and Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

On the heels of seven consecutive playoff appearances, the Grizzlies have now missed the playoffs two years in a row, and they are coming off a disappointing 33-49 season.

With 2018-19 All-Rookie First Team member Jaren Jackson Jr. already in the fold and Morant likely to join him, however, Memphis may be on the verge of becoming a perennial playoff team once again in the not-too-distant future.