Adam Cole Beats Johnny Gargano, Wins NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: XXV

Adam Cole beat Johnny Gargano in an NXT TakeOver: New York rematch on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXV to become NXT champion for the first time.

Saturday marked Cole's opportunity at revenge after he fell to Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York two nights before WrestleMania 35.

Gargano was originally slated to face Tommaso Ciampa for the title, but when Ciampa had to vacate it because of injury, Cole earned his way into the match that turned out to be one of the best bouts in all of wrestling this year.

Cole appeared to be on the precipice of beating Gargano to win the NXT title on numerous occasions in New York, especially when his Undisputed Era stablemates interfered. None of it was enough to prevent Johnny Wrestling reaching his destiny, though.

After losing to Gargano at TakeOver: New York, Cole primarily blamed Roderick Strong for the botched interference, and there appeared to be cracks within Undisputed Era in the weeks that followed.

Cole took out his frustrations on Strong on numerous occasions, and while Kyle O'Reilly sided with Cole, Bobby Fish seemed to sympathize with Strong at times.

In the weeks leading up to TakeOver: XXV, Cole accidentally cost Strong in a match against Gargano, while Strong erred in interfering during Cole's match against Matt Riddle, which allowed Riddle to come out on top.

Despite Cole's struggles after TakeOver: New York and the issues within Undisputed Era, he was granted a rematch against Gargano at TakeOver: XXV, which marked the continuation of one of the best and most compelling rivalries in all of WWE.

The odds once again appeared to be stacked against Gargano because of the presence of Undisputed Era, but the possibility also existed that it would work against Cole because of the recent lack of cohesion.

With Cole prevailing, the rivalry between him and Gargano is likely to continue, and the issues within Undisputed Era may already be resolved.

