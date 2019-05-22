Video: Gabrielle Union Jokes About Dwyane Wade's Life After NBA Retirement

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, actress and wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, said she's enjoyed watching the longtime Miami Heat superstar adjust to life after basketball.

Union joked during an appearance on Tuesday night's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden that everything, including routine stops at Old Navy or the vet's office, is a new experience for Wade:

The actress explained since her husband grew up close to the poverty line and then became one of the NBA's top players, he never had the opportunity to experience everyday tasks.

Perhaps the 37-year-old's tricky adjustment period shouldn't come as a surprise.

In April, the three-time NBA champion told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump he anticipated a steep learning curve as he headed into retirement.

"I'll be in therapy. Seriously," he said. "I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, 'I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.'"

The 13-time All-Star selection added he "couldn't have written this book any better" when it came to his basketball career, which will eventually land him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but he was less certain about life away from the court.

"I was always against someone that don't know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions," he told Nichols. "But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it's not this. So it's going to be different."

So if you ever see Wade mindlessly walking around a shopping center near you, make sure to give him a hand. He's still learning.