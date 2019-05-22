Report: AEW Interested in Ex-WWE Star Jon Moxley Ahead of Double or Nothing

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly interested in signing former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, who is now going by the name Jon Moxley.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Moxley is not expected to begin taking independent bookings until after he is done filming a movie he is involved with called Cagefighter.

Meltzer speculated that Moxley could join AEW by the end of the year, but he also noted the former WWE champion could take one day away from the set to appear on Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

If Moxley does show up at Double or Nothing, it could be as PAC's replacement against Adam "Hangman" Page since their match was canceled and occurred Saturday in England instead.

Moxley departed WWE in April after eight years with the company. In addition to forming one of the greatest stables in professional wrestling history alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in The Shield, Ambrose was a Grand Slam champion after winning the Intercontinental, United States, Tag Team and WWE Championships.

He took the equity gained in WWE and used it to his advantage on May 1 when he posted a video to his Twitter account that saw him rechristen himself as Jon Moxley, which was his name on the independent scene prior to signing with WWE:

Signing the 33-year-old Moxley would be a major coup for AEW, especially if it is able to get him to appear at Double or Nothing, which is the first pay-per-view under the AEW umbrella.

With Page and PAC getting called off because of what Meltzer reported to be creative differences, AEW is in need of a Double or Nothing opponent for one of its biggest stars.

It will be difficult for AEW to find an opponent the caliber of PAC for Page, but Moxley would fit the bill, and it would get the wrestling world buzzing as well.

AEW is set to begin airing a weekly show on TNT later this year, and it could use another major star in order to generate interest for the product.

While the company already has an impressive stable of wrestlers, including Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody and The Young Bucks, signing Moxley is a move that would make waves since he was a top star with WWE so recently.

The Monday Night War between WWE and WCW saw stars jump ship from one promotion to the other on a regular basis, and if Moxley shows up at Double or Nothing on Saturday, it will be a sign that AEW is ready to provide a true challenge to the world's biggest and most successful wrestling company.

