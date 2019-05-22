Watch Dolph Ziggler Return to WWE, Attack Kofi Kingston and Challenge for Title

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Dolph Ziggler made a surprising return to WWE on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live by viciously attacking WWE champion Kofi Kingston.

Ziggler jumped Kingston following a win over Sami Zayn and while the champ was distracted by Paul Heyman, who was holding Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Showoff beat Kingston down with a steel chair, which resulted in the New Day member getting taken away on a stretcher.

Later in the show, Ziggler addressed the WWE Universe to explain his actions. He said he felt he should have been the one to beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, and he added that he would beat Kofi for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

The 38-year-old Ziggler had not been seen on WWE programming since the Royal Rumble match in January because of his outside commitments, including stand-up comedy.

Ziggler's return was unexpected, and his actions were even more surprising since he was essentially a face when he left previously after getting attacked by former tag team partner Drew McIntyre.

WWE tends to bring in plenty of legends and part-time Superstars for its Saudi Arabia shows. The likes of Goldberg, The Undertaker, Triple H and Lesnar are already announced for Super ShowDown, and while Ziggler isn't quite on that level in terms of name recognition, WWE brought him back for a big spot.

Kingston is coming off a win over Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, but his reign will truly be put to the test against a Superstar who he has perhaps faced more times than anyone over the course of his career.

Ziggler and Kingston were midcard fixtures for years going for the Intercontinental and United States Championships, but their match at Super ShowDown will be for the biggest prize in wrestling.

It isn't yet clear if Ziggler plans to stick around after Super ShowDown, but even a brief return to the main event scene is a quality reward for a Superstar who has struggled to reach that level and remain there for much of his career.

