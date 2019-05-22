WWE SmackDown Fallout: Dolph Ziggler Returns to Main Event Scene and More

1 of 3

Dolph Ziggler viciously and violently assaulted WWE champion Kofi Kingston Tuesday night, exploding back on to WWE television and setting himself up for a title match at Super Showdown on June 7.

The attack was fine, but it was the promo explaining his actions that left the greatest impact on the audience.

Ziggler, who has spent his career watching others get opportunities at his expense, expressed his frustration with Kingston getting a WrestleMania 35 moment and winning the WWE Championship. He was bitter and emotional, even shedding tears as he talked up his upcoming match against the champion.

It was a completely unexpected return and an even more surprising promo that immediately put heat on a match we have seen hundreds of times over the years. That is the sign of an effective segment and even better performance.

Ziggler is back, at least for now, and one can only hope his match with Kingston lives up to its fullest potential because if any two Superstars deserve an opportunity to showcase themselves on a grand stage, it is two of WWE's longest-tenured competitors and most selfless performers.