WWE SmackDown Fallout: Dolph Ziggler Returns to Main Event Scene and MoreMay 22, 2019
WWE SmackDown Fallout: Dolph Ziggler Returns to Main Event Scene and More
A stunning return, stellar promo, latest chapter in the 24/7 Championship and questionable booking helped define Tuesday's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.
In the wake of a strong Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the blue brand delivered a noteworthy show that highlighted its most prominent stars and gave fans a look at what they can expect from a creative perspective in the coming weeks.
Dive into the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's USA Network broadcast with this edition of SmackDown Fallout.
Dolph Ziggler Back in Main Event Scene with Brutal Attack, Stellar Promo
Dolph Ziggler viciously and violently assaulted WWE champion Kofi Kingston Tuesday night, exploding back on to WWE television and setting himself up for a title match at Super Showdown on June 7.
The attack was fine, but it was the promo explaining his actions that left the greatest impact on the audience.
Ziggler, who has spent his career watching others get opportunities at his expense, expressed his frustration with Kingston getting a WrestleMania 35 moment and winning the WWE Championship. He was bitter and emotional, even shedding tears as he talked up his upcoming match against the champion.
It was a completely unexpected return and an even more surprising promo that immediately put heat on a match we have seen hundreds of times over the years. That is the sign of an effective segment and even better performance.
Ziggler is back, at least for now, and one can only hope his match with Kingston lives up to its fullest potential because if any two Superstars deserve an opportunity to showcase themselves on a grand stage, it is two of WWE's longest-tenured competitors and most selfless performers.
WWE 24/7 Championship Already in Danger of Becoming a Hassle
The intention for the WWE 24/7 Championship to return some unpredictability and fun to the television product while giving undercard Superstars something to do is admirable, but the execution to this point has been, well, clunky to say the least.
The title has no credibility whatsoever.
It has been presented as a comedy act thus far, and while that is not always a bad thing, there have been three champions in short order. Tuesday night, the title overshadowed a match between Mandy Rose and Carmella.
The women's evolution, one of WWE's biggest buzz words and a major focus of its booking strategy for the last three years, was tossed aside to spotlight R-Truth's latest attempt to create a few laughs. It was insulting to those women and worse, nothing that happened in regards to the championship was funny or all that interesting.
Truth holding on to the title as long as he has is a good thing, if only because it helps establish a champion rather than giving everyone and their mothers a championship reign.
The question is whether it ultimately benefits the title or if the chaotic scenes of glorified enhancement stars chasing after the current titleholder will continue and overshadow other, more interesting elements of the show for the sake of giving Vinnie Mac a chuckle or two.
Andrade's Inconsistent Booking Continues to Hurt His Credibility
Andrade was one of the brightest spots of the entire Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He was responsible for the incredible bump taken by Finn Balor and took a few of his own in Sunday's main event.
The announcement that he will challenge The Demon for the Intercontinental Championship at Super Showdown should have come with a push of sorts Tuesday on SmackDown Live.
Instead, El Idolo lost clean to Ali.
It was the latest instance of WWE Creative spiting the former NXT champion with booking that made no sense. At what point did the writing team decide the best way to heat Andrade up and position him as anything even remotely close to a legitimate contender to Balor's undefeated Demon persona?
We should not be surprised.
Andrade has been the victim of uneven, inconsistent booking from the moment he arrived on the main roster. His debut was pushed back for weeks. He has lost more than he has won and has yet to be able to go on the type of run that will elevate him beyond the status of a "really good wrestler."
And that is unfortunate.
Andrade has repeatedly proved his worth from an in-ring perspective while Zelina Vega is the type of mouthpiece that makes for an elite-level package. The only thing the act is lacking? An opportunity from creative to build some momentum for itself.
Losing matches to Ali when he should be creating heat ahead of his championship opportunity in Saudi Arabia will not help with that and, ultimately, will prevent Andrade from ever achieving his full potential.