Ivan Rakitic 'Happy at Barcelona' Amid Inter Milan, Manchester United Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic has given his commitment to Barcelona amid rumours linking him with Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Joan Poqui of Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) reported the Croatian was close to joining Inter this summer.

However, Rakitic told Mundo (h/t Calciomercato.com):

"I cannot explain where this information comes from.

"I have great respect for all the teams, and Inter is a very important club that I faced this year in the Champions League. Some of my national team team-mates play for them, but I am right now where I want to be. If they are thinking of me, it is because my performances are positive, but I am happy at Barcelona. My family is also very well and I have no other thoughts."

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, Rakitic is also wanted by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils are working to secure his signature.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette would welcome him at Old Trafford:

Rakitic, who helped Croatia reach the FIFA World Cup final in Russia last year, has just won his fourth La Liga title in five seasons with Barcelona, where he has two years remaining on his contract.

He was named by Marca readers in the league's team of the season:

The midfielder could lift the Copa del Rey for the fifth campaign running if Barca beat Valencia on Saturday.

Rakitic has five goals and 10 assists in all competitions, which is a testament to the impact he can have in the final third and all the more impressive given he tends to operate in a more defensive-minded role at the Camp Nou.

It seems the 31-year-old will remain an asset in Catalonia next season, where he could be joined by Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann after he declared his desire to move on this summer.

Ahead of the Frenchman's rumoured arrival at the Camp Nou, Rakitic also told Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews): "He is a top-level player, [among] the best in the world, and of course I would love to play in my team. He is a great professional who has won almost everything and that surely can add to any team."

Sports writer Andy West has an idea of how Griezmann might fit into the side:

The forward's impressive work ethic would ease the burden a little on Rakitic, as Barca's midfield get relatively little help defensively from attackers Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez.

Sport's Albert Masnou had reported Barca's players have been vocal in telling club president Josep Maria Bartomeu they don't want Griezmann to join after he snubbed them in favour of remaining at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last year, but it seems not all the squad share that view.

