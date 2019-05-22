Robin van Persie: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United Are a 'Perfect Match'

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has urged the club to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to prove himself as manager despite their disappointing end to the season.

The Red Devils finished the campaign sixth in the Premier League, so they'll be without UEFA Champions League football next season.

Van Persie told BBC Sport's David Ornstein of Solskjaer and the club:

"I think it's the perfect match, it's just they're having a bad spell.

"Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you're out. Is that the solution?

"Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club."

Solskjaer took charge in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked for a poor start to the season characterised by negativity on and off the pitch.

Van Persie appreciated the Norwegian's contrasting approach: "His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He's positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward."

The Dutchman spent three seasons at Old Trafford between 2012 and 2015, and he won the Premier League title in his first campaign, which was Sir Alex Ferguson's last in charge.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Solskjaer played for United for 11 seasons under Ferguson, and Van Persie noted they both have a strong connection to the club: "Similar, in a different way, to Ferguson. He was Manchester United, and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well."

Ferguson spent 26 years at Old Trafford, while another of Van Persie's former mentors, Arsene Wenger, was in charge at Arsenal for 22.

"Back in the day you used to get time, you can make mistakes, you can learn," he added. "Now I get the feeling that time is less. Ideally, you would get time—as a player, as a coach."

Solskjaer was initially brought in as an interim coach, but he was handed the permanent position after delivering 14 wins from his first 17 matches and overturning a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Results and performances took a turn after their 3-1 win in Paris, though, and they lost eight of their last 12 games. United won just twice in that spell, at home to Watford and West Ham United.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette has taken solace from the positive start under Solskjaer and hopes the club will back him with strong recruitment:

Football writer Tom McDermott would also keep Solskjaer at the club, though he has little confidence in the powers that be at Old Trafford to deliver on their end of the bargain:

There are better and more experienced managers than the Norwegian available this summer.

Antonio Conte has been out of work since he left Chelsea last summer, while Massimiliano Allegri is leaving Juventus after winning five straight Serie A titles in Turin.

They might be able to get more out of the squad than Solskjaer, but as McDermott observed, until the Red Devils' systemic problems are resolved—particularly those relating to recruitment—United will find it difficult to rejoin England or Europe's elite whoever is in charge.