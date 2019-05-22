Diego Simeone Says He's Committed to Atletico Madrid Ahead of Summer Departures

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Diego Simeone has assured Atletico Madrid he remains "identified and committed" to the club despite fears of a number of high-profile departures this summer.

Los Rojiblancos are set to lose big names in Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis at least (the latter two on free transfers). However, Simeone told reporters after Tuesday's 2-1 friendly loss to Beitar Jerusalem that he would not be heading for the exit:

"I like my job. I feel very identified and committed to the club.

"I know that year on year it's always more difficult, and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm.

"Next season there will be football players who will arrive with great enthusiasm and hopefully adapt to the responsibility that means being at Atletico Madrid."

Atleti drew 2-2 at Levante on Saturday in their last La Liga fixture of the season. Prior to that, Simeone addressed the topic of turnover and sounded confident in his club's ability to replace key players who choose to leave his side, via Eleven Sports:

Full-back Juanfran, 34, will join Godin and Filipe, both 33, as a free transfer when his contract expires next month. Griezmann has confirmed he'll leave Los Rojiblancos, while Godin is expected to join Inter and fellow defender Hernandez will join Bayern Munich in an €80 million (£70.3 million) deal.

Football writer Euan McTear highlighted the great deal Inter are getting in Godin's case (should the transfer materialise):

Goal's Ryan Benson mentioned the likes of Thomas Partey, Rodri, Saul Niguez, Santiago Arias and Vitolo who could also move away from Atleti this summer.

There may be a fear at the Wanda Metropolitano that some sales could lead to others becoming disillusioned with the team's prospects and following their team-mates out of the exit door.

At the very least, it looks as though Griezmann's expected sale will generate major funds for the summer overhaul, per sportswriter David Cartlidge:

Simeone led Atletico to a La Liga title in 2014, ending the club's 18-year wait for a top-tier trophy. The club finished second this season ahead of rivals Real Madrid, making this the first time since 1974 that Atleti have clinched top-two finishes in successive seasons.

As valued as some of the stars passing through Atleti might be, journalist Sid Lowe recently appeared on Eleven Sports and said fans at the club see Simeone as the jewel in their crown:

The high-profile departures that will soon hit the squad promise to be difficult to recover from, although Simeone's commitment to the role remains unwavering as he prepares for the task.