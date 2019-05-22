Predicting Every UFC Champion One Year from Now

0 of 12

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

2019 has seen two titles change hands and two more interim champions crowned. We are not even halfway through the year. That gives an idea of just how quickly things can change at the top of the sport in a matter of a few months.

So what will happen by this time next year? By next May, with a full slate of events, which fighters will stand atop their weight classifications as the champion?

The current schedule will play a major factor in determining the answers to those questions. Several amazing title fights are already lined up, and it will also help determine how many more title fights they can compete in before the end of May of 2020.

So, who can earn those title shots, win the championship bouts and get their hand raised while Dana White puts the legacy title around their waist? Let's get to work answering that right now.

Here are the predictions for each weight class and the fighter who will wear the gold around their waist.