Chargers Owner Dean Spanos: New Philip Rivers Contract 'Will Happen'

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos expressed confidence Tuesday that his team will re-sign franchise quarterback Philip Rivers, who is a free agent after the 2019 season.

Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register provided video:

"We have an understanding, as long (Rivers) wants to be here, we want him here," Spanos told reporters at the Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament.

"We love Philip Rivers, you can't say enough great things about him. I don't think the contract issue is a big thing for us or for him. It's gonna happen, it will happen."

Rivers, who turns 38 in December, completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 32 touchdowns en route to leading the Bolts to a 12-4 record and AFC Divisional Round appearance. He's played for the Bolts for his entire 15-year career.

No one in the Chargers organization is expressing any concern or worry about a new contract for Rivers, who arguably looked as good as ever in his 13th season as the Bolts' starter.

"I'm just fine right where we are," Rivers told reporters on May 6. "I have this year left and under no immediate stress or urgency to get anything done, even if it means playing out. That'd be just fine, it really will.

"We have a good group here and a good thing going and, at this point, focus on one year at a time and take it from there."

As Manzano noted, L.A. general manager Tom Telesco has insisted this offseason that Rivers is staying put after his deal ends.

All signs point to Rivers being a Charger after 2019, but L.A. has unfinished business to handle this upcoming season.

The Bolts came off a 12-win campaign but lost 41-28 to the New England Patriots in the divisional round. However, they return many of the same players and should compete once again for a playoff spot and Super Bowl appearance.

Plus, this time around should feature a healthy Joey Bosa, the edge-rusher who was forced to miss nine games with a foot injury. The ex-Ohio State star amassed 12.5 sacks in 16 games the year before.

Los Angeles is currently eighth on the Super Bowl championship odds ledger at 19-1, per Sportsbook.ag.