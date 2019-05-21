Hall of Fame Ex-Louisville Coach Denny Crum Hospitalized After Stroke

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is recovering from a recent stroke in a local hospital, according to Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation principle fundraiser Jonathan Israel.

"Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum suffered a stroke this past week and is now recovering in a local hospital," Israel tweeted Tuesday night. "Coach Crum and his family appreciates the thoughts, prayers and also their privacy while he is recovering. No other statements."

The 82-year-old also suffered a stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and recovered at a local hospital.

Crum's coaching career spanned three decades as he served as head coach for the Louisville Cardinals' men's basketball program from 1971 through 2001. During his tenure, he tallied a 675-295 overall record that included national championships in 1980 and 1986.

Prior to coaching, the California native played two seasons at UCLA as a guard.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.