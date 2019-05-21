Hall of Fame Ex-Louisville Coach Denny Crum Hospitalized After Stroke

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 21, 2019

Holding his trademark rolled up program, former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum takes the floor for a ceremony naming the court in his honor Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2007 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is recovering from a recent stroke in a local hospital, according to Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation principle fundraiser Jonathan Israel.  

"Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum suffered a stroke this past week and is now recovering in a local hospital," Israel tweeted Tuesday night. "Coach Crum and his family appreciates the thoughts, prayers and also their privacy while he is recovering. No other statements."

The 82-year-old also suffered a stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and recovered at a local hospital.

Crum's coaching career spanned three decades as he served as head coach for the Louisville Cardinals' men's basketball program from 1971 through 2001. During his tenure, he tallied a 675-295 overall record that included national championships in 1980 and 1986. 

Prior to coaching, the California native played two seasons at UCLA as a guard. 

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Related

    Penny Says Memphis Doesn’t Bluff, Wants All the Smoke

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Penny Says Memphis Doesn’t Bluff, Wants All the Smoke

    CBB Today Staff
    via CBB Today

    Hall of Fame Ex-Louisville Coach Denny Crum Hospitalized After Stroke

    Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
    Louisville Cardinals Basketball

    Hall of Fame Ex-Louisville Coach Denny Crum Hospitalized After Stroke

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Dick Vitale Wants to Work Until He's '100'

    'I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby’”

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dick Vitale Wants to Work Until He's '100'

    'I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby’”

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa Star May Miss Next Season After Surgery

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Iowa Star May Miss Next Season After Surgery

    Desmoinesregister
    via Desmoinesregister