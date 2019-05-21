Robert Kraft Solicitation Trial Postponed over Appeal of Video Release Decision

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat in New York. A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor. Judge Leonard Hanser ruled Monday, May, 13, 2019, that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The trial involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been postponed indefinitely as prosecutors appeal the decision to block the release of a video, according to the Associated Press

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled last week a video which allegedly shows Kraft receiving sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida cannot be used by prosecutors, per A.J. Perez of USA Today.

The prosecution has appealed the ruling, which puts the trial for two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution on hold for now.

Kraft allegedly paid for sex acts twice in January and was arrested in February. It came as a result of a multicounty investigation that resulted in about 300 men being charged at 10 different massage parlors.

However, his lawyers have worked tirelessly to keep the video in question from becoming public.

"There's no point to it other than to humiliate and give Mr. Kraft here a life sentence on the internet," attorney Peter Elikann said in April, per Alexi Cohan of the Boston Herald. "It wouldn't serve the public any good."

Hanser eventually decided to rule in the defense's favor after the investigators failed to take steps to protect innocent customers.

"The Court finds that the search warrant does not contain required minimization guidelines, and that minimization techniques employed in this case did not satisfy constitutional requirements," Hanser wrote.

The appeal for this video could have a significant role in the case going forward.

