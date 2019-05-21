Manchester City, PSG 'Ruin the System,' Says La Liga President Javier Tebas

Wang He/Getty Images

La Liga President Javier Tebas has taken yet another shot at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, saying they are "state-run ... playthings" who are damaging European football and "ruining the entire system."

Per Goal, Tebas spoke at the Financial Times' Business of Football summit and used the opportunity to continue his vendetta against the two clubs:

"The problem with PSG and City is they're state-run clubs: one off petrol money, one off gas. The damage happening on Euro football is massive because they are inflating the market so clubs have to pay ridiculous sums to keep their players.

"There are clubs who could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive incomes from a state. It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge. It skews the balance of the entire European football structure.

"This is no longer sport. This is no longer an industry. It becomes more like a toy, the plaything of a state. And when it's a plaything, kids start playing with other kids. You end up ruining the entire system."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Tebas has been a vocal opponent of the two clubs for years. In 2017, City threatened legal action against the La Liga boss after he compared their and PSG's transfer spending to "peeing in the swimming pool," per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News. The French league also weren't happy, per Goal's Robin Bairner:

In 2018, he again hit out at the two in an interview with L'Equipe (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), accusing them of cheating and "financial doping." He also said any club found guilty of breaching financial fair play regulations should be banned from playing in Europe.

Inter Milan have taken legal action against Tebas in the past for similar comments he made regarding them, when he said they were using "tricks" to land Real Madrid star Luka Modric, per Football Italia.

Per Sport Witness, Tebas has been accused of sour grapes over Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG. Sid Lowe of The Guardian reported he even rejected PSG's deposit of the Brazilian's buy-out clause, breaking FIFA regulations.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In an interview with L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), he also denied accusations of favouritism toward the biggest La Liga clubs, Real Madrid and the Catalans.

The issue of FFP has become a hotly debated topic following City's Premier League title win and a subsequent report from the New York Times' Tariq Panja. UEFA investigators are said to have recommended the team be banned from the Champions League for breaking the rules.

City have stated the accusations are "entirely false," and investigators have been handed "comprehensive proof" of their innocence.