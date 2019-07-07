Mavs Officially Sign Dwight Powell to Contract Extension Reportedly Worth $33M

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks officially locked down one of their key contributors from last season, signing center Dwight Powell.

Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported the two sides agreed on a new three-year, $33 million contract.

Powell had a $10.2 million option for the 2019-20 season but he decided to ink a new three-year deal instead with the Mavs, where he spent the last 4.5 seasons.

The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his five-year career, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 77 appearances, mostly off the bench. His efficiency was especially impressive as he led the entire NBA with a 134.6 offensive rating, per Basketball Reference.

He finished the year ranked ninth in the league with .215 win shares per 48 minutes.

Powell made his biggest impact after moving into the starting lineup following the All-Star Game, averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to close out the season.

Even with limited minutes, the center continues to show what he can do when given the opportunity, producing an average of 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per 36 minutes over the past two seasons.

"He's one of my all-time favorite players because of the approach, because of the consistency, because of the love of competition, because of his love of being a great teammate," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said of Powell in April, per Dwain Price of the team's official site.

This appreciation likely forced the Mavericks to hang on to the player with a big raise going forward. Powell will hopefully get a better chance at playing time that will allow him to reach his potential.

At 6'11", 240 pounds with a quality offensive skill set and an improving outside shot, he certainly has a chance to more than live up to his new contract.

He could become a key part of the Mavericks frontcourt next season alongside Kristaps Porzingis as the team tries to return to playoff contention.