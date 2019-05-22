Tottenham vs Liverpool: Everything to Know About the 2019 Champions League Final

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Everything to Know About the 2019 Champions League FinalMay 22, 2019
The 2019 UEFA Champions League final will be played Saturday, June 1, between English Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
Champions League runner-up last season, Liverpool has won the competition five times in club history, while Tottenham is set to play in its first Champions League final.
Below you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 Champions League final, including how to watch and stream the match and where to find pre-match coverage. Also included are breakdowns and highlights of how each team reached the final; kit, referee and video assistant referee (VAR) information; a match preview analyzing the managers and key players from each side, and past champions of the tournament.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool: How to watch and stream the 2019 Champions League Final
The 2019 Champions League final will broadcast live in the U.S. on TNT and stream on B/R Live. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. You can stream Tottenham vs. Liverpool on B/R Live here as well as on the B/R Live mobile app, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Streaming also gives you access to watch the full match replay on demand. Replays usually become available to stream the same day after the final whistle.
In the U.K., it will be on BT Sport.
Where to find the pre-match show and performances and post-match coverage
Pre-match programming for the Champions League final begins with B/R Football Matchday at 1:30 p.m. ET on both TNT and B/R Live. Kate Abdo, Stu Holden, Steve Nash and Fernando Perez will be live from Madrid to preview everything to come on the final day of the Champions League season, including breakdowns and discussions of lineups, tactics, impact starters and substitutes, and making sure die-hard Spurs fan Steve Nash is breathing calmly.
Pre-match opening ceremon will also include an on-field performance by Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons approximately 10 minutes before kickoff. Following their performance, the teams will walk out and line up to hear the Champions League anthem.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
The Champions League is back TODAY 🙌 Who knows the lyrics to the famous #UCL Anthem? 🎶 https://t.co/n4riKqrOvf
At the final whistle, post-match coverage on TNT will feature the B/R Football Post-Match show highlighting the top moments from the game as well as the trophy presentation. B/R Live will also stream the trophy celebrations as well as press conferences from both managers.
Past winners of the UEFA Champions League
Formerly known as the European Cup, the UEFA Champions League era of the competition began in the 1992-93 season. Here's every winner since then:
2018: Real Madrid
2017: Real Madrid
2016: Real Madrid
2015: Barcelona
2014: Real Madrid
2013: Bayern Munich
2012: Chelsea
2011: Barcelona
2010: Inter Milan
2009: Barcelona
2008: Manchester United
2007: AC Milan
2006: Barcelona
2005: Liverpool
2004: Porto
2003: AC Milan
2002: Real Madrid
2001: Bayern Munich
2000: Real Madrid
1999: Manchester United
1998: Real Madrid
1997: Borussia Dortmund
1996: Juventus
1995: Ajax
1994: AC Milan
1993: Marseille
What kits will each team wear, and which club is the home team?
Tottenham will be the designated home team. During the draw before the quarterfinals in March, Spurs' side of the bracket was drawn as the eventual home team for the final. Therefore, Tottenham is the home team and will get to wear its first-choice white kits with navy trim. Thankfully, there is no color clash with Liverpool's primary kit, allowing them to wear red.
How each team got here, scores and highlights
Tottenham and Liverpool had parallel group-stage experiences. Drawn into the two "groups of death," they both finished tied for second, advancing only on the head-to-head tiebreaker with the third-place teams. In Group B, Tottenham finished second to Barcelona, edging out Inter Milan. In Group C, Liverpool finished ahead of Napoli and behind PSG.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
After falling behind early, Tottenham desperately needed an equalizer to keep its #UCL dreams alive 😬 And with a just a few minutes left, the Spurs finally came through 👏 https://t.co/iSfkDPuaME
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
This game was nuts 😲 Liverpool got the win and solidified their spot in the Round of 16. https://t.co/dfJxSKpTgW
In the knockout Stage, both clubs found a higher level of form to reach the final:
Round of 16
Tottenham 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 3-1 Bayern Munich
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Tottenham ran rampant in Leg 1 ✅ Watch the #UCL on #BRLive: https://t.co/L9inkxu8EY https://t.co/j69lHrSM4T
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool went into Munich and left with a #UCL quarterfinal spot 🔴 https://t.co/DsocY5bbcX
Quarterfinals
Tottenham 4-4 Manchester City (Spurs advance on away goals)
Liverpool 6-1 Porto
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Tottenham advance to the #UCL semifinals after an instant classic 👏⚡️ https://t.co/kioYysNGs4
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Liverpool's attacking trio had their way with Porto's defense in Leg 2, advancing once again to the #UCL semifinals 🔴💪 https://t.co/GR0JCzszgq
Semifinals
Tottenham 3-3 Ajax (Spurs advance on away goals)
Liverpool 4-3 Barcelona
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
TRICKERY FROM ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO GIVE @LFCUSA THE LEAD 🤯 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/2AEu63xVD2 https://t.co/Q7FgEWLNW8
Referee, VAR and match officials for Tottenham vs. Liverpool
Damir Skomina, 42, will be in charge of a Champions League final for the first time. The Slovenian official will be completing his European treble, as he was the head referee for the Europa League final in 2017 and UEFA Super Cup in 2012. He was the fourth official for the 2013 Champions League final and has been the top referee for four Champions League matches and two Europa League matches this season.
VAR will be in effect for the final, which will see all major decisions (such as goals, penalties and red cards) reviewed using television replays.
The rest of the referee team for the final is:
Assistant Referees: Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan, both from Slovenia
Fourth official: Antonio Mateu Lahoz, Spain
Video Assistant Referee: Danny Makkelie, Netherlands
VAR Assistants: Pol van Boekel, Netherlands and Felix Zwayer, Germany
Offside VAR: Mark Borsch, Germany
How do extra time and penalty kicks work?
If Tottenham and Liverpool are tied after 90 minutes, the match will go into extra time, which consists of two 15-minutes halves. Each club will receive an extra substitution—a fourth of the match—upon reaching extra time.
If the score is still tied after extra time, the match will go to penalty kicks from 12 yards out. Five players on each team will take a penalty, and whichever side converts more penalties of the five wins the shootout and the match.
If still tied after the initial five rounds, the shootout will go to sudden death with players who have yet to take a penalty until a winner is decided. Players who did not finish the game on the field can not take a penalty.
What does the winning team receive?
As well as the trophy, financial payouts are also on offer.
Liverpool is actually one of only six clubs to have an original trophy at its ground because of a 1969 rule that allowed the clubs to keep the trophy upon winning it title three years in a row or five times overall. UEFA organizers adjusted that rule in 2008 to keep the original trophy with the organization and awarding the clubs a replica.
As for the champions' payout, more than $120 million will be awarded to the competition winner in prize money and TV revenue, among other things. Don't feel too bad for the losers, though: They will still receive $116 million.
Champions League Final match preview, key players, manager matchup, injuries, final history
Tottenham and Liverpool have already played twice this season in league play, both 2-1 Reds wins.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has been with the club since 2014, filling the squad with many academy-developed players and qualifying for the Champions League for the last four seasons. In European play, the Argentinian's Tottenham side has never advanced past the round of 16 in either the Champions or Europa League.
On the other touchline is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, now in his fourth season with the club. The German has the vast experience advantage in Europe, taking former club Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013, and Liverpool to the Europa League final in 2016 and the Champions League final last season. However, his teams lost all three of those finals.
The pre-match buildup will likely focus on multiple players racing to get back to fitness in time for the game. For Spurs, David Hytner of the Guardian reported the team feels good about defender Jan Vertonghen's chance to play after an ankle injury suffered in the semifinals against Ajax. Striker Harry Kane is also confident he'll be able to play in the final after missing extended time with an ankle injury suffered in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard.
For Liverpool, forward Roberto Firmino returned to training Tuesday, a strong sign that his nagging thigh injury is behind him. Bringing Firmino back into the attacking front three with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah would be a huge boost for the Reds. Midfielder Naby Keita's status is much less certain, even with his Guinea national team coach saying he could return for the final despite Klopp initially ruling him out for the season. At the very least, it would be surprising if Keita starts the match.
In terms of key players, Spurs have relied heavily on forward Heung-Min Son throughout the campaign. The South Korean forward has four goals in the competition, including two during an epic second leg at Man City that saw Spurs advance on away goals despite a 4-3 loss.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has become one of the best central defenders in the world this season, and will have be tasked with keeping Son at bay.
Tottenham left-back Danny Rose loves to push up the left side, often providing lots of value to their buildup and attack. But with Salah likely occupying that same flank, Rose may have to be more careful moving forward and leaving space for the Egyptian to attack.
Like Son, Salah has four goals in the Champions League, though he has hit the net just once in the knockout rounds. The forward also missed his side's stunning 4-0 second-leg over Barcelona in the semifinals, but his joint-league-leading 22 goals (the same amount scored by teammate Sadio Mane) in the Premier League show just how dangerous he and Liverpool can be in attack.
Man Utd Bid for Newcastle's Longstaff 'Imminent'