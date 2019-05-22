Tottenham vs Liverpool: Everything to Know About the 2019 Champions League Final

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

The 2019 UEFA Champions League final will be played Saturday, June 1, between English Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Champions League runner-up last season, Liverpool has won the competition five times in club history, while Tottenham is set to play in its first Champions League final.

Below you can find everything you need to know about the 2019 Champions League final, including how to watch and stream the match and where to find pre-match coverage. Also included are breakdowns and highlights of how each team reached the final; kit, referee and video assistant referee (VAR) information; a match preview analyzing the managers and key players from each side, and past champions of the tournament.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool: How to watch and stream the 2019 Champions League Final

The 2019 Champions League final will broadcast live in the U.S. on TNT and stream on B/R Live. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. You can stream Tottenham vs. Liverpool on B/R Live here as well as on the B/R Live mobile app, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Streaming also gives you access to watch the full match replay on demand. Replays usually become available to stream the same day after the final whistle.

In the U.K., it will be on BT Sport.

Where to find the pre-match show and performances and post-match coverage

Pre-match programming for the Champions League final begins with B/R Football Matchday at 1:30 p.m. ET on both TNT and B/R Live. Kate Abdo, Stu Holden, Steve Nash and Fernando Perez will be live from Madrid to preview everything to come on the final day of the Champions League season, including breakdowns and discussions of lineups, tactics, impact starters and substitutes, and making sure die-hard Spurs fan Steve Nash is breathing calmly.

Pre-match opening ceremon will also include an on-field performance by Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons approximately 10 minutes before kickoff. Following their performance, the teams will walk out and line up to hear the Champions League anthem.

At the final whistle, post-match coverage on TNT will feature the B/R Football Post-Match show highlighting the top moments from the game as well as the trophy presentation. B/R Live will also stream the trophy celebrations as well as press conferences from both managers.

Past winners of the UEFA Champions League

Formerly known as the European Cup, the UEFA Champions League era of the competition began in the 1992-93 season. Here's every winner since then:

2018: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2016: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2014: Real Madrid

2013: Bayern Munich

2012: Chelsea

2011: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2009: Barcelona

2008: Manchester United

2007: AC Milan

2006: Barcelona

2005: Liverpool

2004: Porto

2003: AC Milan

2002: Real Madrid

2001: Bayern Munich

2000: Real Madrid

1999: Manchester United

1998: Real Madrid

1997: Borussia Dortmund

1996: Juventus

1995: Ajax

1994: AC Milan

1993: Marseille

What kits will each team wear, and which club is the home team?

Tottenham will be the designated home team. During the draw before the quarterfinals in March, Spurs' side of the bracket was drawn as the eventual home team for the final. Therefore, Tottenham is the home team and will get to wear its first-choice white kits with navy trim. Thankfully, there is no color clash with Liverpool's primary kit, allowing them to wear red.

How each team got here, scores and highlights

Tottenham and Liverpool had parallel group-stage experiences. Drawn into the two "groups of death," they both finished tied for second, advancing only on the head-to-head tiebreaker with the third-place teams. In Group B, Tottenham finished second to Barcelona, edging out Inter Milan. In Group C, Liverpool finished ahead of Napoli and behind PSG.

In the knockout Stage, both clubs found a higher level of form to reach the final:

Round of 16

Tottenham 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 3-1 Bayern Munich

Quarterfinals

Tottenham 4-4 Manchester City (Spurs advance on away goals)

Liverpool 6-1 Porto

Semifinals

Tottenham 3-3 Ajax (Spurs advance on away goals)

Liverpool 4-3 Barcelona

Referee, VAR and match officials for Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Damir Skomina, 42, will be in charge of a Champions League final for the first time. The Slovenian official will be completing his European treble, as he was the head referee for the Europa League final in 2017 and UEFA Super Cup in 2012. He was the fourth official for the 2013 Champions League final and has been the top referee for four Champions League matches and two Europa League matches this season.

VAR will be in effect for the final, which will see all major decisions (such as goals, penalties and red cards) reviewed using television replays.

The rest of the referee team for the final is:

Assistant Referees: Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan, both from Slovenia

Fourth official: Antonio Mateu Lahoz, Spain

Video Assistant Referee: Danny Makkelie, Netherlands

VAR Assistants: Pol van Boekel, Netherlands and Felix Zwayer, Germany

Offside VAR: Mark Borsch, Germany

How do extra time and penalty kicks work?

If Tottenham and Liverpool are tied after 90 minutes, the match will go into extra time, which consists of two 15-minutes halves. Each club will receive an extra substitution—a fourth of the match—upon reaching extra time.

If the score is still tied after extra time, the match will go to penalty kicks from 12 yards out. Five players on each team will take a penalty, and whichever side converts more penalties of the five wins the shootout and the match.

If still tied after the initial five rounds, the shootout will go to sudden death with players who have yet to take a penalty until a winner is decided. Players who did not finish the game on the field can not take a penalty.

What does the winning team receive?

As well as the trophy, financial payouts are also on offer.

Liverpool is actually one of only six clubs to have an original trophy at its ground because of a 1969 rule that allowed the clubs to keep the trophy upon winning it title three years in a row or five times overall. UEFA organizers adjusted that rule in 2008 to keep the original trophy with the organization and awarding the clubs a replica.

As for the champions' payout, more than $120 million will be awarded to the competition winner in prize money and TV revenue, among other things. Don't feel too bad for the losers, though: They will still receive $116 million.

Champions League Final match preview, key players, manager matchup, injuries, final history

Tottenham and Liverpool have already played twice this season in league play, both 2-1 Reds wins.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has been with the club since 2014, filling the squad with many academy-developed players and qualifying for the Champions League for the last four seasons. In European play, the Argentinian's Tottenham side has never advanced past the round of 16 in either the Champions or Europa League.

On the other touchline is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, now in his fourth season with the club. The German has the vast experience advantage in Europe, taking former club Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013, and Liverpool to the Europa League final in 2016 and the Champions League final last season. However, his teams lost all three of those finals.

The pre-match buildup will likely focus on multiple players racing to get back to fitness in time for the game. For Spurs, David Hytner of the Guardian reported the team feels good about defender Jan Vertonghen's chance to play after an ankle injury suffered in the semifinals against Ajax. Striker Harry Kane is also confident he'll be able to play in the final after missing extended time with an ankle injury suffered in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard.

For Liverpool, forward Roberto Firmino returned to training Tuesday, a strong sign that his nagging thigh injury is behind him. Bringing Firmino back into the attacking front three with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah would be a huge boost for the Reds. Midfielder Naby Keita's status is much less certain, even with his Guinea national team coach saying he could return for the final despite Klopp initially ruling him out for the season. At the very least, it would be surprising if Keita starts the match.

In terms of key players, Spurs have relied heavily on forward Heung-Min Son throughout the campaign. The South Korean forward has four goals in the competition, including two during an epic second leg at Man City that saw Spurs advance on away goals despite a 4-3 loss.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has become one of the best central defenders in the world this season, and will have be tasked with keeping Son at bay.

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose loves to push up the left side, often providing lots of value to their buildup and attack. But with Salah likely occupying that same flank, Rose may have to be more careful moving forward and leaving space for the Egyptian to attack.

Like Son, Salah has four goals in the Champions League, though he has hit the net just once in the knockout rounds. The forward also missed his side's stunning 4-0 second-leg over Barcelona in the semifinals, but his joint-league-leading 22 goals (the same amount scored by teammate Sadio Mane) in the Premier League show just how dangerous he and Liverpool can be in attack.