Dick Vitale Wants to Work as College Basketball Broadcaster Until He's 100

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 12: ESPN commentator Dick Vitale is seen before the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers game at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dick Vitale has been broadcasting for nearly 40 years, and he has no plans of walking away from the mic anytime soon.

In fact, the 79-year-old believes he has a couple of more decades—decades, not years—left in him.

"I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, 'You're awesome, baby,'" Vitale told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Vitale was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sports Emmys on Monday night.

He was previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Vitale told Sports Broadcast Journal's David J. Halberstam in March 2018 that former ESPN President John Skipper told him, "Dick, you have a job with ESPN for life!" While Skipper may no longer be with the company, Vitale appears willing to take ESPN up on that offer.

Related

    Cooley Staying at Providence After Interviewing for U-M Job

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Cooley Staying at Providence After Interviewing for U-M Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa Star May Miss Next Season After Surgery

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Iowa Star May Miss Next Season After Surgery

    Desmoinesregister
    via Desmoinesregister

    LSU Lands 5-Star Trendon Watford

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    LSU Lands 5-Star Trendon Watford

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dick Vitale Wants to Work Until He's '100'

    'I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby’”

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dick Vitale Wants to Work Until He's '100'

    'I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby’”

    New York Post
    via New York Post