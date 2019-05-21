Dick Vitale Wants to Work as College Basketball Broadcaster Until He's 100

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dick Vitale has been broadcasting for nearly 40 years, and he has no plans of walking away from the mic anytime soon.

In fact, the 79-year-old believes he has a couple of more decades—decades, not years—left in him.

"I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, 'You're awesome, baby,'" Vitale told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Vitale was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sports Emmys on Monday night.

He was previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Vitale told Sports Broadcast Journal's David J. Halberstam in March 2018 that former ESPN President John Skipper told him, "Dick, you have a job with ESPN for life!" While Skipper may no longer be with the company, Vitale appears willing to take ESPN up on that offer.