Report: Juventus in Transfer Talks for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Juventus are in talks to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to multiple reports.

Sky Italia, Alfredo Pedulla and Goal (h/t Football Italia) all reported the Italian champions are keen on signing the Serbia international. Per Sky, there is already a "rough agreement" between the 24-year-old and the Bianconeri, while Pedulla reported Juventus will have to pay roughly €90 million for his services.

Sky's Fabrizio Romano provided more info:

The Italian giants have been linked with the former Genk star before, and reportedly had a deal in place to sign him last summer, according to Kaustubh Pandey of Calciomercato. Manchester United were also said to be interested, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Jaime Wright of MailOnline).

The powerful midfielder was one of the top breakout performers in Serie A last season, scoring an impressive 12 goals for Lazio. That made him a popular potential transfer target, but a move never materialised.

He has taken a step back in the 2018-19 campaign, however, scoring just five goals so far. Lazio have one more match remaining on their schedule, against Torino on Sunday.

Milinkovic-Savic was voted best midfielder for his efforts this season, but some―including sports writer Alasdair Mackenzie―did not think he deserved the honour:

His play improved as the season wore on, however, and he did score in Lazio's last two matches―including the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta, which the club from the capital won 2-0:

While Milinkovic-Savic struggled at times this season, he remains a special talent, combining a 6'3" frame with impressive athleticism, technical ability and vision.

Some Juventus fans aren't too worried about the mediocre season he had:

Midfield is an area of concern for the Bianconeri, and one they're expected to address this summer. Aaron Ramsey will join the club as a free agent, but another star player with scoring potential could transform the unit into a strength. Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emre Can will likely also play big roles next season.

Milinkovic-Savic will likely be an expensive option, as he's Lazio's biggest star and most valuable player. Juventus haven't shied away from spending big to bring in players from their rivals, however, breaking their then-transfer record ahead of the 2016-17 campaign for Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain.