Best Finishes for Each Match on the Historic AEW Double or Nothing Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: allelitewrestling.com

On the heels of their heavily touted TNT television deal, All Elite Wrestling is expected to hit the ground running with their premiere pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, live this Saturday, May 25, in Las Vegas.

The event was announced at the onset of 2019 and has been built up on The Young Bucks' weekly YouTube series, Being the Elite. With so much buzz surrounding the show at the moment, it's hard to imagine it being anything less than stellar.

The main event will feature Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho colliding in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 12, a highly physical encounter that was won by Omega. With a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship hanging in the balance, the outcome could very well be different this time around.

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship is another marquee match on this stacked card. Both tandems are widely recognized as being two of the best in the world, so expect them to produce a barn burner in Sin City.

Between a brother vs. brother bout and a 21-man Casino Battle Royayle, the rest of the lineup also has plenty of potential to be must-see. Ahead of the monumental event, let's look at the best finishes for every advertised match at Double or Nothing to ensure AEW kicks off with the biggest bang possible