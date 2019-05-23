Best Finishes for Each Match on the Historic AEW Double or Nothing Match Card

Best Finishes for Each Match on the Historic AEW Double or Nothing Match CardMay 23, 2019
On the heels of their heavily touted TNT television deal, All Elite Wrestling is expected to hit the ground running with their premiere pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, live this Saturday, May 25, in Las Vegas.
The event was announced at the onset of 2019 and has been built up on The Young Bucks' weekly YouTube series, Being the Elite. With so much buzz surrounding the show at the moment, it's hard to imagine it being anything less than stellar.
The main event will feature Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho colliding in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 12, a highly physical encounter that was won by Omega. With a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship hanging in the balance, the outcome could very well be different this time around.
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship is another marquee match on this stacked card. Both tandems are widely recognized as being two of the best in the world, so expect them to produce a barn burner in Sin City.
Between a brother vs. brother bout and a 21-man Casino Battle Royayle, the rest of the lineup also has plenty of potential to be must-see. Ahead of the monumental event, let's look at the best finishes for every advertised match at Double or Nothing to ensure AEW kicks off with the biggest bang possible
Pre-Show: Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara
Kip Sabian is perhaps best known for his work in World of Sport Wrestling and World Association of Wrestling. The British high-flier brings excitement to every one of his matches, so his upcoming clash with Sammy Guevara on the Double or Nothing Kickoff show is sure to be a blast.
Speaking of whom, Guevara has received a ton of screen time lately on Being the Elite. His abilities in the ring speak for themselves while his brash personality has helped him stand out from the pack.
Therefore, it's easy to assume that Guevara will be someone that they'll be focusing on heavily going forward. Otherwise, he would have wound up in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale, so victory is virtually guaranteed for him when he takes on Sabian.
With enough time, these two could really rip it up against each other. That should be the whole purpose of the pay-per-view's pre-show: to give fans a small taste of what they can expect on the remainder of the show and leave them begging for more exhilarating action.
Pre-Show: 21-Man Casino Battle Royale for Future AEW World Title Shot
The 21-man Casino Battle Royale will be the equivalent to what the Over Budget Battle Royale was at All In in September. This time, however, it will carry different rules with a wave of five wrestlers entering every three minutes and Lucky 21 coming in last.
It's a cool concept, made even better by how a future shot at the AEW World Championship will be up for grabs. The winner of this bout will meet either Kenny Omega or Chris Jericho at a later date to determine who the inaugural champ is going to be.
With that in mind, there are only a handful of wrestlers who could realistically win this thing and be considered a threat to Omega and Jericho. Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy are all terrific talents, but they aren't at that level quite yet.
Aside from Shawn Spears, who was added to the Battle Royal this past week, the only other person who would make sense to win is MJF. He's been a thorn in the side of every Being the Elite cast member for months, so him sneaking out a victory seems pretty plausible.
That's assuming a mystery entrant doesn't surprise everyone by winning it all instead.
Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho and Ryko Mizunami
It's excellent that All Elite Wrestling will be showcasing its loaded women's division right out of the gate by holding not one but two ladies matches at Double or Nothing.
Of the two bouts, this six-woman tag team match definitely has less star power, as well as less women who fans are familiar with. The only competitor with any real recognition in the United States is former WWE Superstar Aja Kong.
This will largely serve as a showcase for the six women involved and give them a chance to impress viewers who have yet to see them in action. They are bound to turn a few heads with their performance and give people a reason to take the women of AEW seriously from the start.
As such, it doesn't matter which trio goes over in this outing. Kong still has a presence about her all these years later, so it would probably be for the best that she score the winning fall for her team.
SoCal Uncensored vs. Strong Hearts
Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky formed alliance in Ring of Honor in December 2017 and referred to themselves as SoCal Uncensored. On paper, they felt like a random trio put together simply so they could challenge for ROH's World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, but they ended up meshing better than anyone could have ever expected.
In the last year and a half, the trio has totally taken the six-man tag team ranks by storm and has gained immense popularity through their recurring appearances on Being the Elite. Their decision to depart ROH with the rest of The Elite came as no surprise and now they're right where they belong in AEW.
Their six-man clash against Strong Hearts isn't positioned as a major match on the show, mind you, but it should be an entertaining encounter, nonetheless. Cima, in particular, has history with The Young Bucks, which is why he was chosen to captain his team and is being given a chance to shine at Double or Nothing.
Regardless of whether they win or lose, Strong Hearts will be representing Oriental Wrestling Entertainment in this outing and should have a strong showing. In addition to their experience edge, SCU should be challenging for a pair of tag titles eventually, so it's only academic for them to come out on top here.
Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae
The second women's match at Double or Nothing also promises to be something special, as Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae will meet in a loaded Triple Threat.
Baker is probably the most recognizable name of the three considering she has made appearances for various promotions in the past including NXT and Ring of Honor. She's been promoted as the face of AEW's women's division thus far, so she's a safe bet to win this matchup.
That doesn't mean Rose and Rae should be slept on, however, as both ladies are incredibly talented and have bright futures in AEW. Not much is known about Rose in particular, but she will walk out of his bout with more fans than she did going in if she can show off the skills that brought her to the dance in the first place.
As for Rae, she has made quite the name for herself in SHIMMER and RISE Wrestling over the years and will be a massive fan favorite in no time. Baker is the best choice of the bunch to win here, but an eventual AEW women's title could end up in the possession of any one of these competitors down the road.
Best Friends vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
Beretta and Chuck Taylor have been petitioning for a match more important the Casino Battle Royale for weeks, and ultimately, their efforts paid off. After being bumped from the pre-show, Best Friends were rewarded with a match on the main card against Angelico and Jack Evans.
Anyone who watched Lucha Underground is well aware of what that dynamic duo is capable of. They waged war many times inside the Temple, but if this alliance is more than a one-time thing, they could be the best thing to ever happen to AEW's tag team division.
This contest will feature a fun clash of styles with Angelico and Evans being aerial artists and Best Friends being ground-and-pounders. Although there isn't anything on the line, it's possible whoever wins could be in the running for an eventual set of tag team titles versus The Young Bucks of The Lucha Bros.
This is another outing where it hardly matters who wins, but Angelico and Evans have the most to gain from picking up the victory. Best Friends can always rebound, and besides, it's only fair they pay for "threatening" the families of Matt and Nick Jackson on Being the Elite.
Cody vs. Dustin
With one video package, Cody managed to get the entire wrestling world talking when his Double or Nothing opponent was announced as being his brother, Dustin Rhodes.
Rhodes was recently released from WWE and wasted no time in signing with All Elite Wrestling, if only for Double or Nothing. It's unknown whether he'll be around for the long run or if this will merely be a one-off, but either way, it's a marquee match.
Cody and Dustin squared off only once against each other in WWE, a contest that suffered from a lack of buildup and a poor finish. They have the chance to right that wrong in Las Vegas and give fans what they've been waiting nearly a decade for.
Needless to say, Cody beating his brother is what needs to happen. Dustin wants to end his iconic career on his terms and a standout performance on this show would accomplish that, but there is no value in having him defeat a top star such as The American Nightmare.
The Young Bucks vs. the Lucha Bros (AAA World Tag Team Championship)
This is a match that doesn't need much explaining, seeing as how The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros are among the best tag teams in the world and have a long list of accolades to their credit. They previously faced off at an AAA-sanctioned event back in March where the Bucks beat the Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.
Unfortunately, this bout hasn't received much buildup since then, but the outstanding in-ring action this bout is bound to provide should be enough to make up for that. It also helps that the outcome is far from predictable and both teams have an equal chance of emerging with the titles in tow.
On one hand, the Bucks are still early on in their reign as the tag champs and it'd be fun to see them hold onto the straps for a little while longer. That said, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix are making the rounds right now all across the wrestling scene and could do a lot more as the champs than the Bucks can.
If Cody is defeating Dustin Rhodes, it'd send the wrong message for the other executive vice presidents of All Elite Wrestling to reign supreme in their matches, too. Therefore, the Lucha Bros will win this one, but that doesn't necessarily mean the feud will end on Saturday.
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega first met in a match for the ages at Wrestle Kingdom 12 for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. It was a dream bout many thought would never become a reality, but when it did, it was unlike anything fans had seen before from either competitor.
It was clear Jericho had unfinished business with Omega when he attacked him at All In back in September following Omega's instant classic against Pentagon Jr. Jericho has beaten everyone who has ever been anyone in wrestling, and he likely won't rest until he gets that elusive victory over Omega.
In any other situation, Jericho avenging that loss to Omega and building to a rubber match for later down the line would make the most business and storyline sense. With it being recently revealed that the winner of this will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship, it is now imperative that Omega emerge victorious.
Jericho is indeed a notable name, but giving such an incredible opportunity to someone who has already been to the mountaintop of the industry multiple times would be a waste. Omega chasing the championship wouldn't be a bad idea, either, but he must at least advance to the finals of this mini title tournament by knocking off his archnemesis for a second straight time.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.