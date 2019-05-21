Brock Lesnar Cash-in Rumor, 24/7 Title, Braun Strowman in WWE Roundup

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rumor on When Lesnar Will Cash In MITB

WWE reportedly doesn't plan on having Brock Lesnar hold the Money in the Bank briefcase for very long.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Lesnar is likely to cash in for a world title match at the June 7 WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced on Monday's episode of Raw that The Beast Incarnate will decide next week who he will cash in on.

WrestleVotes reported last week that Lesnar would face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, and if that holds true, then Lesnar reportedly will choose Rollins as his opponent over WWE champion Kofi Kingston on next week's Raw.

While Lesnar teased cashing in on either Rollins of Kingston on Monday after shockingly winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Rollins is his most logical opponent.

Rollins beat Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 after The Beast attacked him prior to the start of the match. Rollins recovered and hit Lesnar with three Stomps to win the Universal title.

If Lesnar does announce that he is cashing in on Rollins, he will look to get revenge for that WrestleMania loss by taking the title back in Saudi Arabia.

Reported Plans for 24/7 Title

After the introduction of the 24/7 Championship on Monday's episode of Raw, WWE reportedly has an idea of how it wants to present the title moving forward.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE wants to use the 24/7 Championship to produce some comedic situations on Raw and SmackDown every week.

On Monday, Titus O'Neil won a scramble to become the first 24/7 champion, but he was pinned shortly thereafter by Robert Roode. R-Truth then tricked Roode into approaching his car only for a referee to pop out, which allowed Truth to pin Roode.

Truth then drove away from the arena, and he is poised to bring the 24/7 title with him to SmackDown Live.

Since Truth has been one of WWE's go-to comedic characters in recent years, it makes sense to put the title on him for the time being.

The 24/7 title is reminiscent of the Hardcore Championship since it can be defended at any time and in any place, and it will give WWE plenty of options in terms of filling up television time with unique content.

It isn't meant to be taken seriously, and if fans can appreciate it for what it is, it actually has a chance to be a successful endeavor for the company.

Strowman Talks Frustration Over Not Winning World Title

Braun Strowman came close to winning a world championship on a number of occasions, and he admitted that falling short wasn't easy on him.

In an interview with Henry Holloway of the Daily Star, Strowman discussed being unable to win the big one thus far:

"There is plenty of time, but yeah it is a little frustrating as it's been so close so many times. Literally had my fingertips on it, but its motivation to keep working harder. The big goal this year is getting back in that WWE Universal Championship picture as I have slid down the mountain a little bit. But I am going to keep clawing tooth and nail to get back as it's the one thing that's eluded me. I want it, I am hungry, and the monster's ready to eat."

Strowman appeared to be on the verge of winning the Universal Championship on multiple occasions last year.

After unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns, The Monster Among Men lost a Universal title match against Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Since that loss, Strowman has fallen down the card to the point that he was in the pre-show Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

Although Strowman won that match, his place on the card is in flux currently, and he may not have another opportunity to win a world title any time soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).