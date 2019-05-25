Young Bucks Beat Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing, Retain AAA Tag Team Titles

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The Young Bucks beat The Lucha Bros at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing on Saturday night in Las Vegas to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Both teams pulled out all the stops and kicked out of multiple impact moves before The Young Bucks put away Fenix with the Meltzer Driver.

AEW has made it clear that it intends to make tag team wrestling a significant part of its product, and at the first pay-per-view presented under the new promotion's umbrella, two of the best tandems in the world did battle in a memorable bout.

Saturday's match was highly anticipated not because the two teams had never faced off before, but because they were so familiar with each other that there were high expectations for them to potentially steal the show.

Prior to their encounter at Double or Nothing, The Young Bucks had faced The Lucha Bros in AAA and PWG. At AAA Rey de Reyes in March, The Young Bucks even beat Penta El Zero M and Fenix for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

That match occurred after Penta and Fenix confronted Nick and Matt Jackson at the AEW rally in Las Vegas, which signaled The Lucha Bros were coming to AEW.

At September's All In pay-per-view, Penta fell to Kenny Omega, who is The Young Bucks' stablemate in The Elite. In the main event of that show, The Bucks teamed with Kota Ibushi to beat Fenix, Rey Mysterio and Bandido.

Given the events of All In and AAA Rey de Reyes, The Lucha Bros entered Double or Nothing with revenge on their minds in a tilt with two of AEW's executive vice presidents.

The clash was a significant one since it may well have title implications when AEW introduces tag team championships. The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros are the two teams that stand out most in terms of who the inaugural champions may be.

It is far from a two-team division, though, as SoCal Uncensored, Best Friends and the team of Angelico and Jack Evans all figure to be in the mix as well.

For now, The Young Bucks have to be considered the front-runners after getting the better of Penta and Fenix in Vegas.

