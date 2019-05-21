Patrick Mahomes Thinks He Can Throw Football 100 Yards at Mexico City Stadium

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, warms up before the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has already made no-look passes a part of his repertoire, so why wouldn't he be able to throw the ball the length of the field?

During an interview on Pardon My Take (h/t the Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff), the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he believes he could launch the pigskin 100 yards at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The Chiefs are heading to Mexico for their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18.

Mahomes defended his assertion by citing Mexico City's altitude. He said he can reach around 80 or 83 yards in Denver, which is 5,280 feet above sea level. Mexico City rises to roughly 7,350 feet above sea level, so a football should travel even farther in the thinner air.

With any luck, the Chiefs offense will be backed up against its own goal line so Mahomes will have the chance in the middle of the game to prove whether his hypothesis is true.

Related

    Report: Bucs Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Three-time All-Pro DL finalizing a 1-year deal with Tampa Bay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bucs Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Three-time All-Pro DL finalizing a 1-year deal with Tampa Bay

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Most Important Training Camp Battle: Perimeter CB

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Most Important Training Camp Battle: Perimeter CB

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Top 10 Draft Prospects in 2020

    Go through the comments to see @nfldraftscout’s takes on your 2020 draft questions

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Miller's Top 10 Draft Prospects in 2020

    Go through the comments to see @nfldraftscout’s takes on your 2020 draft questions

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Teams That Could Make a Playoff Run

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dark-Horse Teams That Could Make a Playoff Run

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report