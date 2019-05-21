Patrick Mahomes Thinks He Can Throw Football 100 Yards at Mexico City Stadium

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has already made no-look passes a part of his repertoire, so why wouldn't he be able to throw the ball the length of the field?

During an interview on Pardon My Take (h/t the Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff), the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he believes he could launch the pigskin 100 yards at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The Chiefs are heading to Mexico for their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18.

Mahomes defended his assertion by citing Mexico City's altitude. He said he can reach around 80 or 83 yards in Denver, which is 5,280 feet above sea level. Mexico City rises to roughly 7,350 feet above sea level, so a football should travel even farther in the thinner air.

With any luck, the Chiefs offense will be backed up against its own goal line so Mahomes will have the chance in the middle of the game to prove whether his hypothesis is true.