Gareth Bale Says Footballers Are Like 'Robots' Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has compared footballers to robots in an upcoming documentary.

The Welsh international was asked about the lifestyle that comes with being a professional player in a program called State of Play by BT Sport Films (h/t Sergi Gomez of AS). Bale said he can understand why some footballers feel as though they have retaken control of their life when they do retire from the sport:

"Absolutely. As a professional athlete, particularly in a team environment, you can't choose your own timetable like in golf or tennis. It's like we're basically just robots. We're told where to be, when to be there, what time we have to eat, what time we have to report for the coach. It's as though you lose your freedom in a way.

"You can't decide what you want to do and when you want to do it. So in that sense, I can totally understand why people say that. But on the other hand, I think that a career in football is so short that you have to sacrifice those things."

Per the BT Sport website, the film will look at how British players from across Europe "cope with the pressures of playing in an age dictated by social media."

Bale has been able to excel during his time at Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League on four occasions. In 2014, he scored to put his side ahead in extra time against Atletico, while a year ago he netted a brilliant brace to see Los Blancos past Liverpool.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Bale will play for Madrid again, as he did not make an appearance for the team in any of their final three games of the season.

According to Sid Lowe of the Guardian, the relationship between the player and current manager Zinedine Zidane is "broken." It's reported Madrid would like to offload the Welshman if possible, although Bale is said to be happy in the Spanish capital and has three years remaining on his contract.

As relayed by The Spanish Football Podcast, according to reports in Spain, the player has made it clear he's content to see out his term:

Despite having four European Cups, a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey win on his resume, any possible departure for Bale will not be lamented by many in the Spanish capital. Finding a buyer may prove to be tricky for Real though.

While Bale is arguably past his best, it would be a shame to see him on the periphery at the Santiago Bernabeu for the next couple of years. At 29, he still has plenty to offer at a high level, although at this stage it appears unlikely that'll be in Madrid while Zidane is in charge.